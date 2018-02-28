Secret Service agent outside of Trump Tower in New York on Aug. 14, 2017. (Photo: Peter Foley, epa)

In November 2000, I spent three days at the Saddlebrook Resort, just outside of Tampa, Florida. I was working with a client and their talented team of sales and marketing pros. We accomplished a bunch. And had a ball together.

A major contributor to the fun, was that Saddlebrook was swarming with Secret Service agents, bomb-sniffing dogs and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

These were gun-toting, curly-earphone wearing, walkie-talkie carrying security pros. (Even the dogs!)

These folks actually mumbled into their wrists and shoulders strange code phrases that began with the words Bravo Leader!

So why were they there?

Well, when I travel, this is the typical security entourage that accompanies me.

The additional security was really required, because the resort was also hosting the RGA or Republican Governors Association.

I innocently asked one Secret Service agent … "So when do the governors arrive?"

His response … "Here and there, then and now."

Not exactly an answer I could set my watch by. Yet, I understood the rationale for his retort.

A seemingly harmless answer to the wrong person, could jeopardize their elaborate planning and strategizing.

And that's what impressed me most about these security pros, their commitment to detail.

They were incredibly focused and disciplined. They were ready. They were prepared. They were eliminating risk. They had a game plan.

So …

What's your game plan for success?

What details can you improve on?

Where are you now, in your life and career?

Where would you like to be?

How will you get there?

What would you do, if you knew it was impossible to fail?

What are the skills, attitudes and behaviors required, to catapult you to your proverbial next level?

What steps will you take, to make it happen?

When will you take them?

