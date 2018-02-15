Gary Elliott (Photo: Submitted)

Home, condo and lot sales declined in January 2018 compared to January 2017. Two hundred and thirty seven new listings came on the market in January, up 7 percent from a year ago. Even with that increase in new listings this month, the inventory of homes, lots and condos for sale totaled 953, down 15 percent from a year ago. There was a total of 60 properties sold in January, down 18 percent from last year. Total dollar sold volume was $42.5 million, down 25 percent from last year.

January 2018 statistics

Homes

There were 310 active home listings in January, down 22 percent from January 2017. Fifteen homes sold for $16.9 million compared to 23 and $25.9 million last January. Sales prices ranged from $410,000 to $2.5 million. Median price of a home sold on Marco Island in January was $985,000. Eighty three new listings came on the market in January compared to 82 last year. List prices for a home on Marco Island range from $335,000 to $8 million.

Condos

Inventory for sale was 345 condos in January 2018, down 15 percent from last year. Thirty five condos sold for $21.9 million compared to 38 units and $27 million last January. Sales prices ranged from $165,000 to $3.1 million. Median price of a condo sold on Marco Island in January was $365,000. Ninety eight new listings came on the market compared to 100 last year. List prices for a condo on the island range from $110,000 to $8.5 million.

Lots

There were 298 lots for sale on Marco Island in January 2018, down 5 percent from last year. Ten lots sold for $3.6 million compared to 12 and $4.2 million last year. Sales prices ranged from $72,000 to $715,000. Median price of a lot sold on Marco Island in January was $292,000. Fifty six new listings came on the market compared to 40 last year. List price range for a lot was $49,900 to $4,995,000.

As usual, there is a wide range of properties for sale on Marco Island. Please check with a local realtor to help you find the one that's right for you.

Written by Gary Elliott, President, Marco Island Area Association of Realtors®. Call the Association at 239-394-5616 or visit www.marcorealtor.com. Data courtesy of Marco island Area Association of Realtors® Multiple Listing Service.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/marketplace/real-estate/2018/02/15/real-estate-report-inventory-units-sold-and-total-dollar-volume-down/335420002/