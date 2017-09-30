Want to live better on the money you already make? Visit stretcher.com to find hundreds of articles to help you stretch your day and your dollar.
Motivated to save
Seeing the people who have survived the hurricanes reminded me that a lot
of what we buy really isn't necessary. Therefore, I decided that for the
next month, I would only buy the essentials, and I'm going to give a
portion of what I save to hurricane relief. It seems only right that I give
up a few wants and do something to help those who have so little right now.
Lori
Attic vents
Do you have vents in your attic to get rid of some of the hot summer air?
We have a fan in one gable that pushes the hot air out of the attic. It's
great in the summer for our A/C bills, but in the winter, it can let in a
lot of cold air that we don't want. Therefore, I cut a piece of insulation
that's bigger than the fan. Each fall I tack it up to the studs, so it
blocks the fan from the inside. No winter wind can come into the attic. I
like saving on the A/C bill, but I also like saving on the heating bill!
Nick
Bacon for two
My husband and I like bacon. We don't overdo it, but we like bacon on
sandwiches and salads. Cooking a full pound is too much for us, so here's
what I do. When I get home from the store, I cut the pound in half. I put
each half into a baggie.
One or both go into the freezer. I've found that half a pound is just about right for one or two meals for us, depending on what I make. The rest is good for months in the freezer until I need it.
Donna
It's the refills
If you're watching your spending, you probably shopped around before buying
a printer. Comparing prices was important, but did you consider the cost of
ink cartridges? Some brands or models are more expensive than others. The
same thing is true of other things you buy. This is true for everything
from razors to coffee makers. You can usually get cheaper supplies online,
but it still pays to consider the cost of refills when you make your
purchase decision. In some cases, the cost of those refills might keep you
from making the purchase in the first place.
Gale
My raise
For the first time in years, I got a raise at work. It was only about $50 a
month, but I was glad to get it. I decided to split it up. I set aside
about 25 percent for income taxes (I live in New York) and another 25 percent goes into my IRA.
For the last few years, I haven't had anything to add to my IRA. Now I do.
The rest of the raise goes to my regular monthly expenses and an occasional
goodie. It was tempting to spend the entire raise, but I knew that I'd
regret it later if I did.
Jon
Your IRA
We just updated our wills. We learned something important that we didn't
know before. A will doesn't control where everything goes when you die. For
instance, if you have any beneficiaries you have listed on your IRA
account, they would get the money regardless of what your will said. The
lawyer told us that in some states if you have minor children, the home (or
its value) would be used for the children instead of going to others named
in the will. We thought that we could write out a simple will and that
would be the end of it. It turns out that we really did need to get some
professional advice.
Marlene
Not a happy consumer
I was unhappy with a coffeemaker I just purchased. When I went to the
company website, there was literally no way to contact them to let them
know I had a complaint. I found their Facebook page and posted my
complaint. Instead of replying, they deleted it! That made me mad! I then
found that they had a Twitter account. I tweeted to my account with the
company name as a hashtag. It wasn't long before I heard from them. It
wasn't easy, but they finally replaced it.
Ricki
Business casual
Our office is business casual every day. Ladies dress slacks can be
expensive and often require dry cleaning. They also wear out quickly.
Therefore, I started buying and modifying jeans. I buy them in either white
or black and carefully remove the belt loops and back pockets. They cost
less, are easier to care for, and last forever. Plus, I don't think that
anyone at work has ever noticed.
Mattie
Online purchase protection
With all the big ID thefts happening, I wanted to protect myself. Even with
a protection service, it's still a big pain if ID is stolen. I decided to
take something from the cop shows I watch. They always have trouble finding
the bad guys who use multiple shell corporations. I decided to set up a
separate email and PayPal account just for online purchases. To transfer
money to the PayPal account, I take it from a low limit credit card. Now,
even if a store or PayPal is compromised, I have very limited risk.
Jas
Uncertain Income
If you live on commissions, you know how hard it can be to predict income
and expenses. I created a "slush" account. Any month where my income is
above average, I put the extra into the account. Then when I have a month
that's below average, I know where money for the electric bill, groceries,
and mortgage will be. It's made life a lot less stressful for my wife and me.
Wil
