Motivated to save

Seeing the people who have survived the hurricanes reminded me that a lot

of what we buy really isn't necessary. Therefore, I decided that for the

next month, I would only buy the essentials, and I'm going to give a

portion of what I save to hurricane relief. It seems only right that I give

up a few wants and do something to help those who have so little right now.

Lori

Attic vents

Do you have vents in your attic to get rid of some of the hot summer air?

We have a fan in one gable that pushes the hot air out of the attic. It's

great in the summer for our A/C bills, but in the winter, it can let in a

lot of cold air that we don't want. Therefore, I cut a piece of insulation

that's bigger than the fan. Each fall I tack it up to the studs, so it

blocks the fan from the inside. No winter wind can come into the attic. I

like saving on the A/C bill, but I also like saving on the heating bill!

Nick

Bacon for two

My husband and I like bacon. We don't overdo it, but we like bacon on

sandwiches and salads. Cooking a full pound is too much for us, so here's

what I do. When I get home from the store, I cut the pound in half. I put

each half into a baggie.

One or both go into the freezer. I've found that half a pound is just about right for one or two meals for us, depending on what I make. The rest is good for months in the freezer until I need it.

Donna

It's the refills

If you're watching your spending, you probably shopped around before buying

a printer. Comparing prices was important, but did you consider the cost of

ink cartridges? Some brands or models are more expensive than others. The

same thing is true of other things you buy. This is true for everything

from razors to coffee makers. You can usually get cheaper supplies online,

but it still pays to consider the cost of refills when you make your

purchase decision. In some cases, the cost of those refills might keep you

from making the purchase in the first place.

Gale

My raise

For the first time in years, I got a raise at work. It was only about $50 a

month, but I was glad to get it. I decided to split it up. I set aside

about 25 percent for income taxes (I live in New York) and another 25 percent goes into my IRA.

For the last few years, I haven't had anything to add to my IRA. Now I do.

The rest of the raise goes to my regular monthly expenses and an occasional

goodie. It was tempting to spend the entire raise, but I knew that I'd

regret it later if I did.

Jon

Your IRA

We just updated our wills. We learned something important that we didn't

know before. A will doesn't control where everything goes when you die. For

instance, if you have any beneficiaries you have listed on your IRA

account, they would get the money regardless of what your will said. The

lawyer told us that in some states if you have minor children, the home (or

its value) would be used for the children instead of going to others named

in the will. We thought that we could write out a simple will and that

would be the end of it. It turns out that we really did need to get some

professional advice.

Marlene

Not a happy consumer

I was unhappy with a coffeemaker I just purchased. When I went to the

company website, there was literally no way to contact them to let them

know I had a complaint. I found their Facebook page and posted my

complaint. Instead of replying, they deleted it! That made me mad! I then

found that they had a Twitter account. I tweeted to my account with the

company name as a hashtag. It wasn't long before I heard from them. It

wasn't easy, but they finally replaced it.

Ricki

Business casual

Our office is business casual every day. Ladies dress slacks can be

expensive and often require dry cleaning. They also wear out quickly.

Therefore, I started buying and modifying jeans. I buy them in either white

or black and carefully remove the belt loops and back pockets. They cost

less, are easier to care for, and last forever. Plus, I don't think that

anyone at work has ever noticed.

Mattie

Online purchase protection

With all the big ID thefts happening, I wanted to protect myself. Even with

a protection service, it's still a big pain if ID is stolen. I decided to

take something from the cop shows I watch. They always have trouble finding

the bad guys who use multiple shell corporations. I decided to set up a

separate email and PayPal account just for online purchases. To transfer

money to the PayPal account, I take it from a low limit credit card. Now,

even if a store or PayPal is compromised, I have very limited risk.

Jas

Uncertain Income

If you live on commissions, you know how hard it can be to predict income

and expenses. I created a "slush" account. Any month where my income is

above average, I put the extra into the account. Then when I have a month

that's below average, I know where money for the electric bill, groceries,

and mortgage will be. It's made life a lot less stressful for my wife and me.

Wil

