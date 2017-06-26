Hilton Executive Chef Corey Hepburn and his culinary team donated food items that would go unused to St. Matthews House. (Photo: Submitted)

With a new statement from the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa, it appears it will be at least September before the hotel reopens after an electrical fire, followed by a flooding incident, closed the newly renovated facility.

“Guests with confirmed reservations through Aug. 31 are being contacted for assistance with relocation to area resorts while the hotel works diligently to fix and repair the damages,” said Vincent Bucci, Hilton managing director.

During the hotel’s closure, cancellation fees are being waived. Guests need to call 800-810-6081.

“The resort is also providing guests with gift certificates towards future stays for cancelled reservations,” said Bucci.

“Executive Chef Corey Hepburn and his culinary team has donated food items that would go unused to St. Matthews House.”

The fire started in an electrical room on the ninth floor of the building and was reported around 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, according to the Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department.

Hotel staff shut down the power to the building, according to Marco Island Fire Chief Mike Murphy.

When fire crews got to the electrical room, the fire was still burning, even though the sprinklers in the room had gone off.

"It was in an electrical box that contained magnesium," Murphy said.

The hotel was evacuated, and no one was hurt, according to previous reporting. Hotel guests were relocated to other hotels in Naples and Marco Island.

Murphy said hotel staff indicated about 200 rooms were occupied when the fire started.

"We were extremely fortunate, and so were the guests, that the fire was quickly contained to the room of origin," Murphy said. "It could’ve been a disaster."

While the fire investigation was underway, the Hilton suffered another major incident; according to a tweet from the Marco Island Police Department (MIPD), officers were patrolling the beach shortly after midnight on Tuesday when they noticed water flowing from the Hilton, and called in the Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department to investigate.

The Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department responding to reports of flooding at the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa early Tuesday morning.

“Upon arrival, (Fire Department) units found water on multiple floors of the Hilton,” the tweet read. “(They) discovered water flowing in electrical rooms and main hallways. Because of the risk of fire, Lee County Electric Cooperative was called and the power to the entire building was shut down.

A Hilton employee posted on the hotel's Facebook page that the fire and flooding were unrelated; hotel management later confirmed that information.

"We do not believe the two incidents are related, but we are actively investigating," Bucci said. "Most importantly, we are working diligently to get the property back up and running."

