City of Marco Island Government Center sign. (Photo: Lisa Conley/Staff)

1. Full slate of city meetings happening next week

The Marco Island City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m., Monday, in the community room, 51 Bald Eagle Drive. Council will discuss obtaining a second year-round ambulance for the island, the ongoing FDEP/Esplanade conflict and the Fiscal Year 2018 millage rate.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee will meet at 3 p.m., Tuesday, in the community room to discuss the youth council, Veterans Community Park 2009 Master Plan update and adding pathway lights near the Veterans Memorial. Also on Tuesday is a meet-and-greet with city manager finalist Joshua Gruber at 5:30 p.m. at Mango’s Dockside Bistro.

The City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, in the community room to select the next city manager.

On Thursday the Waterways Advisory Committee will meet at 9 a.m. in the community room, and the Hideaway Beach Tax Advisory Board will meet at 2 p.m. in City Hall’s Lower Conference Room.

Finally the Planning Board will meet at 9 a.m., Friday, in the community room to continue its update of the city’s Land Development Code (LDC.) -- Lisa Conley/Staff

2. Collier says no to pot sales: Commission votes to ban dispensaries for now

Medicinal marijuana dispensaries will be banned from Collier County until at least the end of the year.

Commissioners voted 4-1 on Tuesday to keep the dispensaries from opening in Collier until Dec. 31 to give the county a chance to lobby state lawmakers for more control over the number of dispensaries that could open.

Some commissioners want to wait for legislators to either get sued or change a law signed by Gov. Rick Scott in June before committing to allowing the dispensaries or voting for a longer-term ban.

If nothing changes by December, commissioners could lengthen the ban.

The state law gives counties two options: Ban dispensaries outright or to treat them like pharmacies.

If allowed, counties wouldn’t have any say over how many could open or where they could open, except for keeping them from within 500 feet of a school. -- Greg Stanley/Staff

3. Firefighters union asks commissioners to look at complaints

The union representing Greater Naples Fire Rescue District firefighters on Tuesday asked fire commissioners to investigate several concerns within the department, including complaints of harassment and discrimination.

Buy Photo Kingman Schuldt, Fire Chief for the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Naples Daily News)

International Association of Firefighters Local 2396 members cast a vote of no confidence in the leadership of Chief Kingman Schuldt and Deputy Chief Rob Low during a meeting two months ago.

Union President Trenton Mading addressed fire commissioners Tuesday evening and read a letter stating “conditions within the Greater Naples Fire District, for many employees, have become unbearable.” Mading asked commissioners to investigate complaints of unsafe working conditions, harassment, intimidation and retaliation.

Mading declined to provide specific examples of the complaints, citing privacy concerns about complaints related to harassment and discrimination. -- Alexi C. Cardona/Staff

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/news/2017/07/13/3-know-full-slate-city-meetings-happening-next-week/475337001/