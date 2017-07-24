Acclaimed Florida photographer Clyde Butcher suffered a stroke on May 6, but is recovering well. He is featured in the latest episode of “Florida Frontiers Television,” now available online at myfloridahistory.org. (Photo: Photo by Jon White)

1. Clyde Butcher returns to nature during recovery from May stroke

Clyde Butcher, Florida’s well-known landscape and environmental photographer who suffered a stroke in early May, recently returned to the swamp for a photo excursion.

Butcher lives in Venice and also owns a home and gallery outside Naples in Big Cypress National Preserve. For more than 30 years, he ventured deep into the swamp to capture black-and-white images on large format film cameras. Recently he has also used digital cameras.

The 74-year-old told the Herald Tribune he hopes to begin a photo project in Cedar Key in August. If he can’t navigate the boardwalks with his walker, he may use a wheelchair.

Jackie Obendorf said her father has a good quality of life but misses the outdoors.

Butcher said the stroke was a blockage and not a burst vein. – Associated Press

2. City left without a search firm

The Mercer Group, Inc. has terminated its agreement with the City of Marco Island to execute the search for a new city manager.

In a Monday, July 24 email to the Marco Island City Council, W.D. Higginbotham, Jr. of The Mercer Group wrote: “While there are a litany of reasons to terminate the agreement, I do not believe it to be in anyone’s’ best interest to reduce such reasons to writing. However, I will say that during the last recess of the July 19 Special Meeting, no less than two councilors unofficially requested I continue the search by posting the position immediately. When the meeting reconvened, I offered and stated I could begin job postings as suggested. However, the Chairman took exception to my recommendation and suggested/directed me not to do so, and there was no objection from any councilor.”

Council’s next meeting is 5:30 p.m. August 7 in the community room, 51 Bald Eagle Drive.

3. Naples Depot Museum presents ‘Sites & Scenes: Collier County’s Historic Places’

The Naples Depot Museum is pleased to present the Collier County Museum’s staff curated Sites & Scenes: Collier County’s Historic Places exhibition, which will be on display from Thursday, Aug. 3 to Saturday, Oct. 28.

The Naples Depot Museum is pictured on Tuesday, Feb. 23. The museum is housed in Naples' restored Seaboard Air Line Railway passenger station. Patrick Riley/Staff

Collier County, with its sandy beaches and warm winter weather, is known

mainly as a vacation destination. Yet, if one takes the time to truly explore our county, they will find a treasure trove of history, from the 19th century homes to a railroad depot from the roaring ‘20s. These are just some of the sites and properties that have survived the passage of time and the inevitable allure of progress. While not every important site and structure has been preserved, this exhibition will highlight some of our county’s most important historical landmarks, and the stories behind them.

Set in Naples’ first passenger train station, the restored Naples Depot Museum takes visitors back to Florida’s railroading heyday and tells how technology and transportation helped Naples grow from a village of 300 souls to today’s glittering Gulf Coast resort.

For more information about the Naples Depot Museum’s Sites & Scenes: Collier County’s Historic Places, contact the museum at 239-262-6525 or visit colliermuseums.com.

