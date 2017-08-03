This is the eighth year that City of Marco Island police, fire and city employees have participated in the Give Back – Fill a Pack initiative in support of The Shelter for Abused Women & Children. (Photo: Submitted)

1. City of Marco Island employees donate 57 backpacks to The Shelter for Abused Women & Children

This is the eighth year that City of Marco Island police, fire and city employees have participated in the Give Back – Fill a Pack initiative in support of The Shelter for Abused Women & Children.

The Shelter collects backpacks and school supplies prior to each school year to ensure that Collier County’s school-aged children are well prepared when heading back to school.

“We are proud to announce that we collected 57 backpacks, along with the necessary school supplies, this year,” said Marco Island Police Chief Al Schettino. “ We are always happy to help out the students in our community with backpacks, school supplies and encouragement that will enable them to learn and be successful in life.”

The mission of The Shelter for Abused Women & Children is to Prevent, Protect and Prevail over domestic violence and human trafficking through advocacy, empowerment and social change. The Shelter provides critical assistance to domestic abuse victims throughout Collier County, including Marco Island. For the past 26 years, more than 68,000 child victims and survivors of domestic violence have received safety and intervention assistance as well as direct support from The Shelter.

For more information on The Shelter for Abused Women & Children or the annual Give Back–Fill a Pack initiative, please click on .naplesshelter.org or contact Tamara Somerville at 239-775-3862.

2. Collier County commissioners wary of creating new stormwater utility tax

A 3-year-old proposal to create a new stormwater utility tax in Collier County may be getting crowded out of the picture.

In September, county engineers and stormwater managers will present commissioners with a rate study and potential timeline to create the utility. It could help the county replace storm pipes that date to the 1950s and keep roads and neighborhoods from flooding.

But some commissioners are worried that residents would be exhausted by any new taxes or fees. Commissioners already approved a bed tax hike this year and plan to ask voters in 2018 to increase property taxes to restart a land conservation program. The county may also ask voters to approve a one percent sales tax increase that could pay for several needs.

3. Stick on a decal to show support for Florida’s manatees, sea turtles

There are more manatees and sea turtles in Florida than in any other state. More than 6,000 manatees swim in its coastal waters, rivers and freshwater springs, and thousands of sea turtles nest and hatch on its Atlantic and Gulf coast beaches.

A Manatee in the Crytal River, Florida. (Photo: tobiasfrei, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It’s easy to show support for these iconic Florida species by sticking on a decal.

Every July the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) introduces new manatee and sea turtle decals available with a $5 donation.

The colorful, waterproof decals are designed to look great on a vehicle’s bumper or the side of a boat. Get them when registering or re-registering a vehicle or boat at local tax collectors’ offices across the state.

Decals generate funding for research, rescue and management efforts that help Florida’s manatees and sea turtles survive.

Learn about other ways to help conserve manatees and sea turtles at MyFWC.com/Manatee and MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle.

