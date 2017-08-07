Police lights (Photo: Stock)

1. Collier Sheriff's Office seeks $7.5 million more for personnel

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire 10 new employees and is asking county commissioners for an additional $7.5 million to cover rising personnel costs.

The Sheriff’s Office in its recommended $184 million budget for fiscal 2018 would receive $174 million from the county — a $10.7 million year-over-year increase — to cover the agency from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2018.

Although the law enforcement agency does not have specifics yet on where the 10 new hires will work, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Karie Partington said the three areas the agency is focused on are corrections, road patrol and dispatch.

“That’s where the greatest needs are,” she said.

The amount set aside to fund the salaries and benefits for the 10 additional full-time employees is $819,900, Partington said in an email.

The majority of the Sheriff’s Office’s budget stems from county property taxes. County commissioners are expected to keep the current $3.56 per $1,000 of taxable value for the upcoming fiscal year. Although the tax rate stays flat, it amounts to a de facto tax hike, with property values expected to increase.

A final vote on the proposed budget is scheduled for September.

2. Rick’s Island Salon offers back to school free haircuts

Back to school free cuts are for any kid, teacher or school employee that will be going back to school in Collier County this fall.

This is Rick’s ninth year offering free haircuts.

Call the salon, 239-642-6696 and make an appointment.

3. Ackerman, 81, to sell longstanding store at 'Del's Corner' in East Naples

A debilitating lung infection has had Del Ackerman in and out of a hospital over the last several months. He said his health won’t allow him to continue running the store he opened with his first wife, Nancy, in 1961 after moving here from Toledo, Ohio. Around-the-clock operations began a couple of years later.

Buy Photo Del Ackerman, 81, in his Naples home on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Ackerman, owner of Del's 24 Hour Food Store, is retiring after 54 years. "It is the toughest thing I've ever done in my life," he says. (Photo: Dorothy Edwards/Naples Daily News)

Now 81, he takes oxygen, uses a walker and at times has trouble speaking. On a recent afternoon, though, his voice was strong, recounting more than a half-century of entrepreneurship.

“I’m controlled by a cord,” he said, pointing to the oxygen line. “My speech is controlled, my whole life has changed. I cry a lot. I can’t do it (run a store) anymore,” he said.

“He’s closing one chapter and moving on to another,” his second wife, Theresa, said more optimistically.

Del’s is a fixture in the East Naples neighborhood it serves, staying open through hurricanes and even an armed robbery in which the suspect was shot by Del’s granddaughter, who was working the cash register at the time.

Read the full story at marconews.com. – Brent Batten/Staff

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/news/2017/08/07/3-know-sheriffs-office-seeks-7-5-million-more-personnel/545118001/