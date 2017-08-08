The Sunday Morning Riders
Glenn Guadi,70, and Mark Simpson, 67, are using the
Glenn Guadi,70, and Mark Simpson, 67, are using the Marco hills to train for Iron Man Chattanooga (Tennessee).
Riding through Key Marco.
Riding through Key Marco.
Rounding the corner.
Rounding the corner.
Amanda Parbus takes a break.
Amanda Parbus takes a break.
Jean Preston Pat Bermeo have been actively participating
Jean Preston Pat Bermeo have been actively participating in the Sunday morning ride for several years.
Coleen Walsh.
Coleen Walsh.
Up the hills.
Up the hills.
Marco Islanders Dennis Baumgardner and Phil Chodaba.
Marco Islanders Dennis Baumgardner and Phil Chodaba.
Winding through the hill of Key Marco.
Winding through the hill of Key Marco.
    On any given Sunday morning, parts of Marco Island look more like a French countryside during Tour de France. Marco cycling enthusiasts of varying abilities along with area triathletes and Iron Man competitors can be seen riding through our streets. The cyclists all have one thing in common. They are in search of hills.

    “Marco Island offers hills that are perfect for our training purposes. Marco is also the safest place for us to ride,” explains ‘Iron Man’ Glen Guadi.

    These dedicated riders loop through Indian Hills(in the Estates section), then head towards Goodland, stopping at Key Marco first to tackle the winding hills, and if their legs aren’t already spent; they tackle the Goodland Bridge a couple times, for good measure.

    “After getting our miles in (about 28 or so), we all head back to town for breakfast,” said Coleen Walsh of the Naples Area Triathletes.

     

     

     

    Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/news/2017/08/08/photo-essay-search-hills-sunday-riders/530017001/