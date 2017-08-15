An alligator shows why the pond at the end of the Big Cypress Bend Boardwalk in Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park is called a gator hole. (Photo: Special to Coastal life)

1. Alligator hunt begins Tuesday

Florida's annual statewide public waters alligators hunt gets underway Tuesday.

This year, licensed hunters have been permitted to harvest as many as 12,876 alligators from waters of 65 of the state's 67 counties and from an additional 67 alligator management units. The units, which are ponds, lakes, marshes, rivers and canals across the Sunshine State, are in some cases teeming with the state's most iconic reptile.

The season runs from 5 p.m., Tuesday, until 10 a.m., Nov. 1. Legal hunting hours statewide are 5 p.m. until 10 a.m. Hunters applied for permits in May this year for the right to hunt two alligators per permit. The state sold out of its permits for about the 10th straight year.

In 2016, hunters were permitted to harvest more than 10,000 alligators, but as is typical most years, only about 65 to 70 percent of the tags were used. The average number of alligators harvested each year for the past 10 years is 7,164, including 7,145 last year. The average size of the alligator harvested is just longer than 8 feet, although some hunters are seeking trophy alligators measuring more than 11 feet.

2. Share your back to school photos

The first day of school is coming up Wednesday and we want to see pictures of your kids or grandchildren getting ready for school.

Collier students start school on Aug. 16.

3. Powerball rolls over to $430 million

The jackpot had climbed to $371 million, but since no one matched all six numbers, the next drawing, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, will be worth a projected $430 million.

It will be the ninth-largest Powerball jackpot in history, and the third jackpot of at least $430 million this year.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night, Aug. 12, were:

20-24-26-35-49 with a Powerball of 19 (The Power Play was 2x).

Three Florida lucky winners took home $50,000 by matching 4 of 5 plus the Powerball.

The odds of winning the Powerball: 1 in 292,201,338.00.

The overall odds of winning any prize from a $2 ticket are 1 in 24.87.

