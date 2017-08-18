From left, Kaitlin Romey, Austin Bell, Jennifer Perry, Pat Rutledge and Representative Bob Rommel. (Photo: Submitted)

Rommel visits Marco Island Historical Museum

As part of the American Alliance of Museum’s campaign to invite legislators to visit museums during the week of Aug. 14, Florida House District 106 Representative Bob Rommel paid a visit to the Marco Island Historical Museum.

Representative Rommel was welcomed by Pat Rutledge, executive director of the MIHS; Austin Bell, MIHS curator of collections and Jennifer Perry, Collier County museum manager. He was then taken on a tour of the museum beginning with the Sandlin Traveling Gallery where he enjoyed “What’s Old is Not Forgotten,” an exhibit by the Naples Digital Photography Club. From there, Representative Rommel traveled back in time with his guides as he explored 6,000 years of people on Marco Island and saw replicas of a number of the treasured Calusa artifacts that will be returning to their home on Marco for the first time since 1896 beginning in the late fall of 2018.

Representative Rommel was then transported to “The Pioneer Era, A Tale of Two Villages” by an award winning exhibit that chronicles the period of Marco Island’s history from 1870 – 1960 through a combination of artifacts, interpretations, and technology. He was then able to fast forward to a new chapter of life on the island which began in 1965 with the Deltona Corporation and the massive development of Marco Island as told by the museum’s Modern Marco Exhibit.

Finally, Representative Rommel experienced the history of the island through the amazing work of renowned artists and 26 pieces of original art that tell the story of Marco Island in the “Windows and Doors to History” outdoor exhibit.

When asked how he enjoyed his tour, Representative Rommel told his guides that it was an excellent opportunity to learn not only about the rich history of our island, but also what it takes to preserve and to share our heritage for future generations.

Marco Island Native Jaclyn Yoselevich named to dean's list at Ithaca College

Jaclyn Yoselevich, a resident of Marco Island and legal studies major, was named to the dean's list in Ithaca College's School of Business for the spring 2017 semester.

