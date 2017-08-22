Buy Photo Collier County’s first Wawa convenience store and gas station will open Aug. 31 on the northwest corner of Radio and Livingston roads in East Naples. (Photo: Tim Aten/Naples Daily News)Buy Photo

1. Collier County’s first 3 Wawa locations coming to East Naples

The first Wawa in the Naples area nears completion on the northwest corner of Radio and Livingston roads in East Naples and launches next week. The Wawa proposed at Price Street and U.S. 41 East is still in the works and plans are pending for two other Wawa locations in East Naples.

Wawa’s project planned at Price Street, northwest of the Shops at Eagle Creek at U.S. 41 East and Collier Boulevard, has morphed into something bigger. It is part of the proposed Price Street Plaza, which also tentatively will include Tire Kingdom and Dollar Tree stores as well as a retail center with a handful of smaller units that are still available to lease.

Price Street Plaza’s nearly 20,000 square feet of proposed retail space will be built in three phases on more than 6.5 acres across the East Trail from Outback Steakhouse, according to documents filed a few weeks ago with the Collier County Growth Management Department.

A 6,179-square-foot Wawa store and gas pumps canopy is proposed to be built in the first phase next to the existing Fifth Third Bank branch on Price Street. A Tire Kingdomtire store and auto service center will front U.S. 41 next to Wawa in the second phase, plans show.

The plaza’s third phase will feature a 9,619-square-foot retail strip to be built to the south of Wawa. Dollar Tree is proposed as the anchor of the center, which will have six smaller units averaging 1,600 square feet each. – Tim Aten/Staff

2. Collier deputies ID man found dead in pickup on Golden Gate Parkway

The Collier County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man found dead in a pickup Saturday afternoon on Golden Gate Parkway just east of U.S. 41 North.

Andy Louisseize, 25, of Naples, was found in the passenger seat of the vehicle after Naples police received a call at 1:30 p.m. for a "medical rescue."

The Sheriff's Office has since taken over the investigation.

Krista Williamson, spokeswoman with the Collier County Sheriff's Office, said the cause of death is under investigation but it doesn't appear suspicious at this time.

Louisseize's sister, Minerva Julien, wants answers about her brother's death.

"We were close. He was always a protective, caring, and fun older brother. Always wanting to provide for his family," she wrote in an email.

3. East Naples man accused of attacking driver with baseball bat, robbing him

An East Naples man already jailed on robbery charges faces new charges stemming from a baseball bat attack two weeks earlier.

Urijah Williams, 21, is charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and criminal mischief in connection with a July 3 attack on a man in the Freedom Square shopping center parking lot on U.S. 41 East.

The man told deputies he was sitting in his car at the nearby Marathon gas station Food Mart about 12 a.m. when Williams started harassing him for money, according to a Collier County Sheriff's Office report.

Urijah Williams (Photo: CCSO)

Fearing he was about to be robbed, the man drove away, with Williams following him, and turned into the shopping center parking lot to call 911, the report states.

Williams got out of his SUV with a baseball bat and smashed the man's driver-side window, the report says. When the man got out, according to reports, Williams struck him on the head with the bat several times.

The bloodied man was knocked to the ground, and Williams took his phone and debit card, the report states.

Two weeks later, Williams and Ashley Macias, an acquaintance of the victim, were charged in a robbery on Pineland Avenue in East Naples, according to reports. Williams also wielded a bat in that attack, the reports say.

Macias told deputies she thought Williams was jealous that she was with the Freedom Square victim and that's why he attacked him, the report states.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/news/2017/08/22/3-know-first-3-wawa-locations-coming-east-naples/586025001/