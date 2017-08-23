Designed by Living Designs Group Florida Architects, Inc., an additional 2,648 square feet will be added to the front of the main building where the community partnership services with social services and cardiac rehab as well as leadership offices will be located. (Photo: Submitted)

[BUILD] begins construction at the Greater Marco Family YMCA

[BUILD] has begun construction on the administration office renovation at the Greater Marco Family YMCA.

Designed by Living Designs Group Florida Architects, Inc., an additional 2,648 square feet will be added to the front of the main building where the community partnership services with social services and cardiac rehab as well as leadership offices will be located. The fitness center will undergo an expansion and will offer 24-hour access.

BUILD previously built the Youth Development Center at the Greater Marco Family YMCA as well as the renovations at the Naples YMCA. The Greater Marco Family YMCA is a cause-driven organization that is for youth development, for healthy living and for social responsibility. A nonprofit whose mission is to put Judeo-Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

BUILD, LLC, is a commercial and luxury residential construction management firm with a focus on relationship building. BUILD’s co-founder, Jay Howard reflects on the company’s achievements, “We owe our success to the positive and growing Southwest Florida community, an industry leading team, our repeat clients and the topnotch design teams we partner with.” Our mission is to create the highest quality spaces with an emphasis on excellence, always. Founded in 2006 and located in Naples and Asheville, NC, BUILD, LLC maintains a diverse portfolio.

For more information, visit BUILD-GH.com.

Frey & Son Homes’ Dominica model available on Marco Island

Frey & Son Homes announced that its Dominica model on Marco Island is available for immediate occupancy. Since 1972, Frey & Son Homes has been building homes across Collier and Lee counties, providing unparalleled attention to detail, superior customer satisfaction and homes to last generations.

Located at 808 Giralda Court on Marco Island, this two-story home with four bedrooms and four baths, is on a direct Gulf access lot with a northwest exposure offering a long view of Collier Bay. Other notable features include a grand master suite on the first floor, great room, morning room and study. The second floor offers additional bedrooms, a loft and a balcony to take in the panoramic water views.

Wood flooring, a gourmet kitchen and an oversized laundry room with storage are also featured inside this custom home. The outdoor area includes a pool, spa and sun deck with a built-in barbecue center. A boathouse is also on this property.

Available for immediate occupancy, this home is priced at $2.095 million.

Barry Frey, president of Frey & Son Homes, said, “This home is truly exquisite from the moment you step inside to the moment you venture outside to enjoy all of the amenities. The views are spectacular and will not disappoint. The floor plan is ideal for a retired couple who has occasional visits from children and grandchildren. With two bedrooms upstairs and a loft, the children can sleep and play upstairs in privacy without disturbing the harmony of the main living area.”

Online at freyandson.com.

