Photos: Marco Island celebrates 20 years of being a city
Representing the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce are,
Representing the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce are, from left, Katherine O'Hara, Alex Parker, Dianna Dohm and Donna Niemczyk.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Jane and Glen Blong explore the newly-renovated visitor's
Jane and Glen Blong explore the newly-renovated visitor's center.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Chamber volunteer Pat Hagedorn and Kiwanis President
Chamber volunteer Pat Hagedorn and Kiwanis President Kathleen Reynolds.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Matthew Jahnke with City Councilor Larry Honig.
Matthew Jahnke with City Councilor Larry Honig.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Marco residents, Mary, Jeff and Jerry Lewitsky join
Marco residents, Mary, Jeff and Jerry Lewitsky join in the celebration.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Marco Island Academy Principal Melissa Scott and Assistant
Marco Island Academy Principal Melissa Scott and Assistant Principal Amber Richardson.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Marco YMCA CEO Cindy Love with Y Chief Development
Marco YMCA CEO Cindy Love with Y Chief Development Officer Katherine Caskey.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
From left, City Councilor Jared Grifoni, Interim City
From left, City Councilor Jared Grifoni, Interim City Manager Gil Polanco and MICMS Principal George Abounader.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
MIA Rays Cheerleaders surround Coach Allison Blanco
MIA Rays Cheerleaders surround Coach Allison Blanco (center).  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Tosca Grifoni, 6, is ready to be a MIA Rays Cheerleader.
Tosca Grifoni, 6, is ready to be a MIA Rays Cheerleader.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
MICMS 8th grader Skye LaButte passes out flyers.
MICMS 8th grader Skye LaButte passes out flyers.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
    08.22.17 and 08.23.17

    Sultry doesn’t even come close to describing the heat and humidity experienced on Tuesday, Aug. 22, as the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce kicked off the City’s weeklong anniversary festivities. The sweltering weather, however, didn’t deter islanders as they continued to pack into the Chamber’s event. They were greeted with warm, welcoming smiles, a generous buffet compliments of the Speakeasy, and a beautifully, redecorated Welcome Center.

    “We had 130 people including 20 residents who just came in off the street wanting to celebrate with us,” explained Dianna Dohm, executive director of the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce.

    Heavy downpours and flash flooding occurred just as the second round of festivities were about to commence on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Marco Island Charter Middle School’s Open House. MICMS Principal George Abounader offered tours of the school, and students mingled with the local business owners, city officials, and other community leaders. As an added bonus, the MIA Rays Cheerleaders performed for the crowd.

    “Our Island really pulls together, and we support each other. We all work together and accomplish a lot for our community. This week of celebration really showcases that point,” continues Dohm.

    Celebrations continue

    The city of Marco Island will continue celebrating through Aug. 28.

    • 4-6 p.m., Friday, Aug 25: The Greater Marco Family YMCA celebrates 40 years of service to the community.
    • 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Aug 26: The Marco Island Historical Museum, presented with the Marco Island Civic Association, celebrates 50 years of service to the community.
    • 4-6 p.m., Monday, Aug 28: The big finale, at the Marco Island government campus.

    Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

     

