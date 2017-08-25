Marco YMCA CEO Cindy Love with Y Chief Development Officer Katherine Caskey. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Correspondent)

08.22.17 and 08.23.17

Sultry doesn’t even come close to describing the heat and humidity experienced on Tuesday, Aug. 22, as the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce kicked off the City’s weeklong anniversary festivities. The sweltering weather, however, didn’t deter islanders as they continued to pack into the Chamber’s event. They were greeted with warm, welcoming smiles, a generous buffet compliments of the Speakeasy, and a beautifully, redecorated Welcome Center.

“We had 130 people including 20 residents who just came in off the street wanting to celebrate with us,” explained Dianna Dohm, executive director of the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce.

Heavy downpours and flash flooding occurred just as the second round of festivities were about to commence on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Marco Island Charter Middle School’s Open House. MICMS Principal George Abounader offered tours of the school, and students mingled with the local business owners, city officials, and other community leaders. As an added bonus, the MIA Rays Cheerleaders performed for the crowd.

“Our Island really pulls together, and we support each other. We all work together and accomplish a lot for our community. This week of celebration really showcases that point,” continues Dohm.

Celebrations continue

The city of Marco Island will continue celebrating through Aug. 28.

4-6 p.m., Friday, Aug 25: The Greater Marco Family YMCA celebrates 40 years of service to the community.

4-6 p.m., Saturday, Aug 26: The Marco Island Historical Museum, presented with the Marco Island Civic Association, celebrates 50 years of service to the community.

4-6 p.m., Monday, Aug 28: The big finale, at the Marco Island government campus.

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/news/2017/08/25/social-scene-marco-island-celebrates-20th-anniversary/597049001/