08.24.17-08.26.17

On Thursday, the festivities continued at the Marco Island Center for the Arts, as Executive Director Hyla Crane welcomed guests into the social.

Attendees explored the various exhibits throughout the Center and had an opportunity to leave their mark on a commemorative piece signifying the celebration. Artists, Tara O’Neill & Edythe Newbourne, gave demonstrations during the event.

On Friday, Islanders were treated to an open house hosted by the Greater Marco YMCA. Construction projects didn’t deter the festivities one bit, in fact, it gave a greater opportunity to experience every aspect of the Y’s offerings. Stations were setup throughout the grounds, and guests were informed of many new programs and plans for the upcoming year. Sample demo exercise classes and a pickleball exhibition highlighted a few of the physical activities being offered.

On Saturday, the Marco Island Historical Society(MIHS) and Museum partnered with the Marco Island Civic Association (MICA) to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Marco Island cityhood and MICA's 50 years of service to the Marco Island community. 125 visitors enjoyed refreshments, toured the museum galleries, received helpful materials and enjoyed celebrating our city's milestone.

The event featured something for everyone from a scavenger hunt and coloring table for the young visitors, to MIHS re-enactors portraying historic characters from our island's Pioneer past, to MICA representatives answering questions from the curious about the ways in which the Deltona Corporation and MICA worked together regarding Resident's Beach and the Deltona Deed restrictions.

“The Marco Island Historical Society and Museum and the Marco Island Civic Association were proud to be a part of this important milestone in our city's history,” said Pat Rutledge, executive director of the MIHS.

Information: marcoislandart.org or 239-394-4221; greatermarcoy.org or 239-394-YMCA(9622); themihs.org or 239-389-6447.

Photos: Marco Island celebrates 20 years of being a city
From left, front: Abigail Fenton, Chace and Taylor Severs and Ashley Fenton; back: Lynn and Frank Hoeffner and Crista Fenton.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Healthy Living Director Deborah Passero mans the fitness station.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Jerry Defibaugh and Rose Kraemer.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
MIHS Executive Director Patricia Rutledge greets gets as they enter the Marco Island Historical Museum.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Donna Hardy Johnston, Cindy Love and Jodi Schaufus.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
From left, Gretchen Theodorou, Roberto Saad (Y tennis director) and Pilar Saad.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Artist, Tara O'Neill, gives a demonstration.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Director of the Center for the Arts, Hyla Crane, with MICMS Principal George Abounader.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Allyson Richards leaves her mark on the 20th anniversary sign.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Artist, Edythe Newbourne with Manager of Parks, Culture, & Recreation Samantha Malloy.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
MICA board member Megan Olsen with her son, Nathan.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
    For coverage of previous celebrations at the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce and Marco Island Charter Middle School, visit marconews.com.

     

     

