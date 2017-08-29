Child drawing top view. Artwork workplace with creative accessories. Flat lay art tools for painting. (Photo: soleg, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites qualified students to apply to the popular Young Artists Academy. This prominent program offers free art classes for middle and high school students who are talented and are interested in creating art.

To be eligible for the program, a student must be in grade 6 through 12 and recommended by an art teacher from their school. Also, qualified home-schooled children can apply.

The program has a limited number of spaces available and will be filled on a first to apply basis. All applications are date and time stamped so it is advisable that students submit their application forms as quickly as possible.

Applications will not be accepted after Sept. 25.

Classes are offered in clay, drawing/painting and photography. Each accepted student will participate in two of the mediums, and will rank their art class preferences. Each set of classes runs four weeks. Young Artist Academy classes take place on Saturday afternoons from 1 until 4 p.m. Dates are Sept. 30; Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28 and Nov. 4, 11, 18.

Young Artist Academy provides students the opportunity to learn techniques and further develop their skills.

Classes are taught by …

Shelly Castle (Photo: Submitted)

Shelly Castle – MA and PhD candidate with multi-decade experience in digital design and illustration. Shelly has also been an adjunct college professor and teaches private art instruction.

Rebecca Madsen (Photo: Submitted)

Rebecca Madsen – BA in art with her main focus on ceramics. She is exceptionally accomplished in wheel thrown functional ware, extruded forms, sculptural ceramics, kiln work and raku firing.

Astrid Garcia (Photo: Astrid and Rene Photography)

Astrid Garcia – She is a graduate of Ringling College of Art and Design in photography and imaging. Astrid is known for her layered themes of photography and digital compositions.

There is no fee for the students in the Young Artists Academy. However, accepted students are expected to fulfill their class commitment.

For forms and additional information, please contact Executive Director Hyla Crane at 239-394-4221 or hyla@marcoislandart.org.

