From left, Ed and Cindy Crane, Jennifer Perry, Cathy Mendygraw and Mary Ann Cassidy. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Marco Island celebrated 20 years of being a city. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Correspondent)

08.28.17

With the weather cooperating beautifully, Marco’s 20-year Cityhood festivities came to an end with a final celebration on Monday, Aug. 28, at the Marco Island Government Campus (located at 50 Bald Eagle Drive). Tents, representing each of the Marco Island City Departments, were stationed between the City Hall, Fire Department and Police Department buildings. The event was a team effort among all departments. Firefighters and EMTs grilled hot dogs and members of Parks and Rec served food and cold beverages. Guests gathered information from the various tents, tested their city knowledge, tried out pickleball, and got a rare glimpse inside the firehouse. DJ Steve Reynolds kept the crowd entertained with music and information on upcoming events.

More: Social Scene: 20 years of cityhood - The celebration continues

For more information about Marco Island & upcoming activities visit cityofmarcoisland.com.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/news/2017/08/30/social-scene-marcos-week-long-celebrations-end-big-finale/618515001/