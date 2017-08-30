1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

08.28.17

With the weather cooperating beautifully, Marco’s 20-year Cityhood festivities came to an end with a final celebration on Monday, Aug. 28, at the Marco Island Government Campus (located at 50 Bald Eagle Drive). Tents, representing each of the Marco Island City Departments, were stationed between the City Hall, Fire Department and Police Department buildings. The event was a team effort among all departments. Firefighters and EMTs grilled hot dogs and members of Parks and Rec served food and cold beverages. Guests gathered information from the various tents, tested their city knowledge, tried out pickleball, and got a rare glimpse inside the firehouse. DJ Steve Reynolds kept the crowd entertained with music and information on upcoming events.

More: Social Scene: 20 years of cityhood - The celebration continues

For more information about Marco Island & upcoming activities visit cityofmarcoisland.com.

Photos: Marco Island celebrates 20 years of being a city
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

EMTs and firefighters cooking up hotdogs for the guests.
EMTs and firefighters cooking up hotdogs for the guests. Photo bomb by Dianna Dohm, executive director, Marco Island Chamber of Commerce. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Marco Island celebrated 20 years of being a city.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Marco Police Chief Schettino with Jay Santiago. On
Marco Police Chief Schettino with Jay Santiago. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Marco Island celebrated 20 years of being a city.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
From left, Ed and Cindy Crane, Jennifer Perry, Cathy
From left, Ed and Cindy Crane, Jennifer Perry, Cathy Mendygraw and Mary Ann Cassidy. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Marco Island celebrated 20 years of being a city.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
From left, Blake Parker, Chase Hanrahan and Sergio
From left, Blake Parker, Chase Hanrahan and Sergio Cann take a break from playing soccer inside the firehouse. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Marco Island celebrated 20 years of being a city.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Pat Raney checks out the Parks & Rec booth. On Monday,
Pat Raney checks out the Parks & Rec booth. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Marco Island celebrated 20 years of being a city.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
The MIPD information booth. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017,
The MIPD information booth. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Marco Island celebrated 20 years of being a city.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Patrick Hayman, Lori Rizzo, Jeff Poteet and Mike Graczyk.
Patrick Hayman, Lori Rizzo, Jeff Poteet and Mike Graczyk. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Marco Island celebrated 20 years of being a city.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Dr. Jordan Turek and Raul Perez. On Monday, Aug. 28,
Dr. Jordan Turek and Raul Perez. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Marco Island celebrated 20 years of being a city.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Herb Savage at the city campus on Monday, Aug. 28,
Herb Savage at the city campus on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Marco Island celebrated 20 years of being a city.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
DJ Steve Reynolds entertains the gathering. On Monday,
DJ Steve Reynolds entertains the gathering. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Marco Island celebrated 20 years of being a city.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Kristin Hester, a city employee, holds daughter, Olivia.
Kristin Hester, a city employee, holds daughter, Olivia. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Marco Island celebrated 20 years of being a city.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Heather Lopez serves popcorn. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017,
Heather Lopez serves popcorn. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Marco Island celebrated 20 years of being a city.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Janice Baptiste takes a guess at the Parks & Rec booth.
Janice Baptiste takes a guess at the Parks & Rec booth. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Marco Island celebrated 20 years of being a city.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Islanders gather on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Marco Island
Islanders gather on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Marco Island celebrated 20 years of being a city.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Brandi Garwood and Sandy Moore of the city’s finance
Brandi Garwood and Sandy Moore of the city’s finance department. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Marco Island celebrated 20 years of being a city.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Rescue vehicles on display. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017,
Rescue vehicles on display. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Marco Island celebrated 20 years of being a city.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

     

    Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/news/2017/08/30/social-scene-marcos-week-long-celebrations-end-big-finale/618515001/