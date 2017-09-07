Damon Warfel fills up on gas onTuesday evening at a 7-11 at the intersection of San Carlos Boulevard and Pine Ridge Road in south Fort Myers. He was filling up in preparation of Hurricane Irma. (Photo: Andrew West/The News-Press)

1. Gov. Scott: Florida trying to resupply gas stations

Gov. Rick Scott said Wednesday afternoon to expect more evacuations as Hurricane Irma nears the Florida coast.

Florida Governor Rick Scott says Hurricane Irma is expected to be much worse and more devastating than deadly Hurricane Andrew, which struck Florida in 1992. Rough Cut (no reporter narration). Video provided by Reuters Newslook

“If you’re told to evacuate, don’t wait. Get out quickly,” Scott said, speaking at the Collier County Emergency Operations Center after a brief meeting with local response officials. “If you wait, that’s when we end up with lines on the highways.”

All tolls along state roads have been waived. Real-time traffic updates are available at FL511.com.

The state is doing everything it can to resupply gas stations, Scott said.

He has asked the governors of South Carolina, Alabama and Georgia to rescind any weight restrictions on trucks and regulations over how many hours truck drivers can be on the road to help ship more fuel into Florida. – Greg Stanley/Staff

2. How to protect pets from hurricane

Whether pet owners are hunkering down or getting out of town, it’s time to start thinking about what do with Fido and Tiger.

Options now are limited as Hurricane Irma barrels toward Florida. Animal shelters and boarding facilities are not taking in animals, including livestock such as horses and cows.

Instead, authorities recommend treating dogs and cats like members of the family and not leaving them behind in the path of the storm.

The pet-friendly animal shelter at North Collier Regional Park, 15000 Livingston Road, is already out of room.

In the past two days, Collier County Domestic Animal Services has received 550 pre-registration applicants for the first-come, first-served shelter, but there’s room for only 75 pets, said Daniel Christenbury, a spokesman for the county.

For families seeking refuge in other parts of the state or country, search for pet-friendly hotels at petswelcome.com or bringfido.com. Holiday Inn, La Quinta Inns & Suites and Quality Inn, for example, allow pets in motel rooms. -- Shelby Reynolds/Staff

3. Fuel supplies low or out at stations across Collier

The BP in Golden Gate still had regular gas Wednesday for people trying to fill up in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

There still were 4,000 gallons of regular, priced at $2.59 per gallon, at the gas station, 4707 Golden Gate Parkway, as of late Wednesday morning. Owner Gordon Love said the price could go up because prices were rising throughout the county. “It’s tough to put them up when people are waiting in line for gas,” Love said.

At 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, the Marco Police Department reported no fuel available on the island. At 9:47 a.m., several gas stations on the island reportedly had fuel, but levels were low.

Of gas stations contacted Wednesday, three were almost or completely out of fuel by noon Wednesday. The stations include Marathon on San Marco Road, which still had about 300 gallons left and won’t be receiving any more fuel until next week.

The Texaco and 7-Eleven stations on Bald Eagle Drive ran out of fuel. Staff at Texaco reported the station might get more fuel on Thursday.

