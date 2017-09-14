Buy Photo Residents wait patiently outside of Lely High School, designated as a hurricane shelter, to be checked into the school Friday, September 8, 2017 in Naples. The school can hold, if need be, almost 1,300 people. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)Buy Photo

1. Schools aim to reopen Sept. 20

Collier County Public Schools will reopen Wednesday, Sept. 20 — at the earliest. The exact date will depend on when power is restored.

Six out of 54 Collier school sites now have power.

As of Wednesday afternoon, teachers were scheduled to return to school Tuesday.

Many day care centers and schools outside the district tie their schedules to CCPS for logistical purposes. For example, many families might have one child at a district school and another at a day care center or charter school.

With parents being asked to resume their normal work schedules, the delay likely will cause difficulties, particularly for parents with young children.

Schools are also set to be closed Thursday, Sept. 21, for Rosh Hashana.

Collier schools spokesman Greg Turchetta said administrators still were working on the schedule, but they plan to ask the State Education Department to waive some of the missed days.

There are no more hurricane days available. Veterans Day will be used to make up for the Aug. 28 flooding day.

2. All non-essential Collier services closed until Monday

In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Collier County will close all non-essential government services and offices until 8 a.m. Monday to tend to recovery operations throughout the community.

“All essential services, including those involving public utilities, traffic operations and emergency operations remain fully operational,” county officials said in a news release Wednesday.

The following offices will be among those closed until 8 a.m. Monday: property appraiser, tax collector, supervisor of elections, clerk of the circuit court.

3. Everglades City problems mounting

Residents struggling with limited resources in Everglades City after Hurricane Irma could soon have a bathroom problem.

Houses connected to the city’s sewer system need electricity to flush their toilets. So, even if the city gets its sewage up and running, their pipes will soon clog.

Buy Photo Robby Daffin consoles his mother, Nancy Daffin, as she returns to her destroyed home on Plantation Island for the first time after Hurricane Irma in Everglades City, Fla. (Photo: Katie Klann, Naples Daily News)

“I’ve got to get more Port-a-Potties in here,” said Everglades City Clerk Dottie Joiner. So far, Collier County has delivered five for the area that serves 1,500 people.

It will deliver another 20 in the coming days.

Each toilet holds 100 gallons of feces so residents will survive in the meantime, Joiner hopes.

Hurricane Irma devastated the city’s infrastructure, leaving hundreds of people without power or access to reliable information.

People are now homeless, running low on food, sleep and patience. The storm’s 10-foot surge flooded and trashed their homes, where mold has already starting to grow on the walls.

Some people are sitting inside their boiling hot living rooms as debris covers their front lawns, waiting for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to show up and help them.

FEMA spokesperson John Mills said he wasn’t sure what neighborhoods representatives have visited. “I don’t know the answer to the question as to whether they’re there (in Everglades City),” Mills said. “We’re going to make sure teams get into the hardest hit areas.”

He urged those living in unsafe homes to relocate and call 1-800-621-3362 to register for assistance.

