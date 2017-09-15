Marco Eagle, Friday, Sept. 15 (Photo: Staff)

Looking for the print edition of the Friday Marco Eagle?

The newspaper is being delivered a little later than usual, due to the curfew in place.

Carriers are delivering the Eagle and the Naples Daily News to subscribers.

And as usual, the Eagle will have all the latest info here at marconews.com and on our Facebook page @themarcoeagle.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/news/2017/09/15/looking-print-edition-friday-marco-eagle/669671001/