Damaged boats and docks in Goodland, near Marco Island, FL after Hurricane Irma. Mandatory Credit: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY)

1. Help victims of Hurricane Irma

The Marco Patriots has been instrumental in bringing help to locals following Hurricane Irma – look for more on the group in an upcoming issue of the Eagle.

The group has set up a GoFundMe campaign so that you can help too. Visit gofundme.com/886c9-marco-island-hurricane-irma-fund.

The fund raised over $50,000 in the first five days.

You can also deliver donations directly to the group at 1994 Sheffield Avenue, Marco Island, 34145.

To volunteer, call 847-721-2818 or email kateyounger@comcast.net.

2. Boat owners assessing damage on Marco Island

Hurricane Irma left its mark on marinas in Marco Island.

Marco Island Police said there are at least 120 sunken boats in the area. Some are partially sunk, while others are completely underwater.

Hugo Perez said the storm ripped a palm tree from its roots and slammed it onto his boat.

“You wouldn't believe it that those strong winds could actually pick up a royal palm and just lift it up its root and just dump it right there,” he said.

Marco Island Police told us owners with sunken boats are responsible for removing them from the water. There is no deadline yet. – NBC-2

3. Help needed for Everglades' communities

Imagine if flooding has drowned your furniture, destroyed all your electrical appliances, or left your home completely uninhabitable. A local charity in the rural Everglades City area is helping families there devastated there by the recent hurricane.

The situation is worse because businesses also suffered so some people have no jobs and cannot even buy the basic necessities.

The bait shop at Everglades City. (Photo: Marya Repko/Special to the Eagle)

Contributions are needed urgently. Any amount is welcome. Visit reachouteverglades.org where you can use a debit/credit card.

If you prefer to send a check, make it payable to “Reach Out Everglades” with a memo line “Irma Fund” and send it to Reach Out Everglades, P.O. Box 894, Chokoloskee, FL, 34138.

Reach Out Everglades & COPS Association, Inc., is the neighborhood charity for this remote area in Southwest Florida which includes Chokoloskee and Plantation Island. It is a 501(3)(c) not-for-profit corporation. Your donation qualifies as a tax deduction.

You will be thanked by the community for whatever you can manage to contribute. And, if you have skills that may be useful in their recovery, contact Elaine at 305- 962-8136. -- Marya Repko/Special to the Eagle

