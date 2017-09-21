Strong Superhero Businessman Star Concepts Unsung Hero (Photo: Stock)

Hurricane Irma: How to register for help from FEMA

Collier County residents who experienced losses after Hurricane Irma can register for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Residents can register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA smartphone application or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362). The number for those with speech or hearing impairment is 800-462-7585.

The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week until further notice, according to a county press release.

Applicants must provide the following information to apply for aid:

Social Security number.

Daytime telephone number.

Current mailing address and address and ZIP code of the damaged property.

Private insurance information.

If registering for federal assistance online, applicants can look up their address to find out if it is in a disaster area eligible for individual assistance, check the status of applications, get updates by email or text message and upload documents to support the application.

Residents will receive a FEMA registration number to keep as a reference when checking the status of their claim.

Sunrise Rotary accepting nominations for third quarter 2017 ‘Unsung Hero’ award

The Sunrise Rotary Club of Marco Island is accepting nominations for quarterly “Unsung Hero” program.

The Unsung Hero has gone above and beyond the call of duty. He or she will be a special person who has done extra special things for the Marco Island community without receiving pay or expecting praise or recognition.

The club’s board of directors will vote on the award, but the nominee cannot be a Rotarian. The recipient will be a person who in terms of the Rotary motto “puts service above self.”

The nominee must either reside in Marco Island, Florida at least six months out of 12 or be employed and working in such employment on Marco Island at least 30 hours per week or be nominated for service provided on Marco Island.

Chairman Bill Morris stated, “Lots of Islander do good work, and receive no recognition. We want to thank them.”

Nominees will be selected for community work that is not related to Rotary activities. The recipient will be someone who has not generally been honored and recognized by a public organization or testimonial. The recipient will also generally be unknown to the majority of the community.

The Unsung Hero will be recognized by award of a plaque, a $100.00 donation by the Sunrise Rotary to a charity of the Unsung Hero’s choice and 20 polio vaccines to Rotary International.

Past recipients have included Jada Shigley, Carmen and Barbara Dasti, Craig Greusel, Rose Kraemer, Susan Kubat, Catalina Vallejo and Gene Burson.

Nomination forms may be obtained from Sunrise Rotary at www.marcosunriserotary.org or from Bill Morris, 247 North Collier Blvd. Suite 202, Marco Island or wgm@wgmorrislaw.com and should be submitted to Bill Morris.

For more information about the Sunrise Rotary “Unsung Hero” program, contact Bill Morris at wgm@wgmorrislaw.com.

Morris Law Firm contributes as part of ‘Marco Strong’ for area storm victims

The Law Offices of William G. Morris, P.A. recently announced it supports “Marco Strong” and will provide free legal help to victims in the Greater Marco Area by waiving its fee for consultations for victims of Hurricane Irma.

Firm attorneys will provide guidance and legal advice for up to an hour without charge to people and businesses in Marco and the surrounding community impacted by Hurricane Irma.

The firm wants to protect members of the local community from being further victimized by the insurance process or other after effects of the hurricane. The firm fully supports the members of this community and all efforts made to help each other recover after the hurricane.

William G. Morris, the firm’s senior attorney explained, “Our neighbors have a lot of stress and most do not have the background to understand contracts and legal matters. We want them to have the comfort of legal advice without more stress. We do not want people with hurricane problems going it alone because they are afraid an attorney will be too expensive. We want to make sure anyone hurt by this storm has the opportunity to speak with an attorney without worrying about fees. We want to help them avoid potential mistakes that could make matters worse.”

Morris went on to explain, “claims against insurance can be tricky. Insurance companies are in business to make a profit and can be difficult to work with when claims are made. Good news for our clients is when in litigation with insurance companies, we do not charge our clients a fee but look to the insurance company for payment.”

William G. Morris, P.A. has been serving clients in Collier County since 1983 and has helped clients through storm damage and insurance problems from hurricanes Andrew and Wilma, tropical storms, Bob, Gordon, Mitch and Harvey and lesser property damage events. The firm has extensive experience in both real estate law and litigation, and has represented many clients in insurance related cases.

Law Offices of William G. Morris, P.A. is open and fully operational at 247 N. Collier Blvd., Suite 202, Marco Island, Florida. To schedule a free consultation, contact the firm at 239-642-6020 and mention the appointment is hurricane related for waiver of the initial consultation fee.

For more information about the firm and its attorneys, visit the firm’s website at wgmorrislaw.com.

