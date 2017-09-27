Proceeds to help support Hurricane Irma recovery efforts

“Images of America: Marco Island” author Austin J. Bell, Marco Island Historical Society curator of collections. (Photo: Submitted)

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) recently announced the release of “Images of America: Marco Island,” a pictorial chronicle of this area’s fascinating history by MIHS Curator of Collections Austin J. Bell.

“Marco Island” is the newest addition to the popular “Images of America” series by Arcadia Publishing. A book signing reception will be held at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) gift shop from 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18.

According to MIHS Executive Director Patricia Rutledge, “In recognition of the hardships so many are experiencing because of Hurricane Irma, we are sharing a portion of proceeds earned by Marco Island Historical Society from museum gift shop sales of Marco Island from Oct. 9 through 31 to aid in recovery efforts in Collier County. The book signing event also will be a post-hurricane coming together of the community to celebrate Marco Island history as well as Marco Island today.”

In the book, Bell explores Marco Island’s history as sourced from the photographic collections of the American Museum of Natural History, the Smithsonian, Collier County Museums, the Marco Island Historical Society, private collections and more.

“Images of America: Marco Island” by Austin J. Bell, Marco Island Historical Society curator of collections (Photo: Submitted)

“The book Marco Island was published in keeping with the MIHS mission to preserve the history and heritage of Marco Island,” notes Bell. “It captures and presents the island’s fascinating history from the arrival of its intrepid early pioneer families in the 1870s to its dramatic transformation by modern day “settlers” in the 1960s.”

Attendees at the book signing are invited to donate objects or photographic images they captured during and after historic Hurricane Irma to the MIHS as well as share their personal experiences during the storm to be preserved in the museum archives.

“Marco Island” will be available beginning Oct. 9 at the MIHM gift shop and wherever books are sold on Marco Island. Books can be pre-ordered through Arcadia Publishing. E-books are available at Amazon.com and other online retailers.

The first 2,000 copies of Marco Island are available in a special hardcover edition for $26.99. Subsequent paperback editions will be $21.99.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and the site is handicapped accessible.

For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

