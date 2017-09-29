Civil Air Patrol commander Major Robert Corriveau shows the destroyed facility. The CAP's hangar at the Marco Island Executive Airport was smashed by an extremely local event during Hurricane Irma. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

Deadline extended: Young Artists Academy

Marco Island Center for the Arts has extended the application date for qualified students to apply to the popular Young Artists Academy. This program offers free art classes for middle and high school students who are talented and are interested in creating art.

To be eligible for the program, a student must be in grades 6-12. Also, qualified home-schooled children can apply to join the Young Artist Academy.

The program has a limited number of spaces available and will be filled on a first to apply basis. All applications are date and time stamped so it is advisable that students submit their application forms as quickly as possible.

Applications will now be accepted until 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 6.

Classes are offered in clay, drawing/painting and photography. Each accepted student will participate in two of the mediums, and will rank their art class preferences. Each set of classes are now three weeks in duration. Young Artist Academy classes take place on Saturday afternoons from 1 until 4 p.m.

Help victims of Hurricane Irma

The Marco Patriots has been instrumental in bringing help to locals following Hurricane.

The group has set up a GoFundMe campaign so that you can help too. Visit gofundme.com/886c9-marco-island-hurricane-irma-fund.

The fund raised over $50,000 in the first five days.

You can also deliver donations directly to the group at 1994 Sheffield Avenue, Marco Island, 34145.

To volunteer, call 847-721-2818 or email kateyounger@comcast.net.

Help needed for Everglades' communities

Imagine if flooding has drowned your furniture, destroyed all your electrical appliances, or left your home completely uninhabitable. A local charity in the rural Everglades City area is helping families there devastated there by the recent hurricane.

The situation is worse because businesses also suffered so some people have no jobs and cannot even buy the basic necessities.

Contributions are needed urgently. Any amount is welcome. Visit reachouteverglades.org where you can use a debit/credit card.

If you prefer to send a check, make it payable to “Reach Out Everglades” with a memo line “Irma Fund” and send it to Reach Out Everglades, P.O. Box 894, Chokoloskee, FL, 34138.

Reach Out Everglades & COPS Association, Inc., is the neighborhood charity for this remote area in Southwest Florida which includes Chokoloskee and Plantation Island. It is a 501(3)(c) not-for-profit corporation. Your donation qualifies as a tax deduction.

You will be thanked by the community for whatever you can manage to contribute. And, if you have skills that may be useful in their recovery, contact Elaine at 305- 962-8136. -- Marya Repko/Special to the Eagle

