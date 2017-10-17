Buy Photo Stan's Idle Hour in Goodland sustained severe damage from Hurricane Irma, but the popular venue is reopening for weekends later this month. (Photo: Greg Stanley/Naples Daily News)Buy Photo

1. Goodland restaurants making plans for the future

Owners of waterfront eateries are making plans for the future in Goodland, one of the hardest-hit areas near Irma’s landfall on the Florida mainland.

Little Bar Restaurant will reopen Wednesday after a seasonal hiatus; Stan’s Idle Hour seafood restaurant is planning to reopen weekends, beginning Oct. 28; and the owner of Marker 8.5 is looking for new digs.

Marker 8.5 was extremely damaged by the hurricane and will not reopen there, said Michael Duncan, the owner and chef of the local seafood restaurant.

“We’re looking for a new location since the hurricane condemned our restaurant,” Duncan said. “We are currently looking to move to Marco Island.”

Earlier this month, Duncan created a page on the GoFundMe crowd-funding online platform with a goal to raise $25,000 for a new restaurant. So far, $1,825 has been raised by 12 donors.

“I’d love to rebuild in this area and be your host once again. Any donation, no matter how large or small would be a blessing,” Duncan wrote on GoFundMe.

Friends and patrons of the longtime Stan’s Idle Hour also created a GoFundMe page to support the repair of their favorite hangout. Within a month, 40 people raised $6,550 toward the $50,000 goal.

“Stan and his family have hosted fundraising charities every Sunday, both local and regionally, for many years. It is our turn to give back to this place that has provided so many memories, laughter and good times,” the GoFundMe page reads in part.

The Gober family, staff and friends rebuilt a destroyed stage outdoors and cleaned out the mud and water-soaked interior of the 60-year-old building that has housed the restaurant for decades. – Tim Aten/Staff

2. Local teams compete at Lady Trojan Invitational

The Immokalee, Naples, Palmetto Ridge, Gulf Coast, Estero, Marco Island Academy, First Baptist Academy, Community School, St. John Neumann and Lely high school cross country teams competed in the Lely Trojan Invitational on Saturday.

The Immokalee boys finished fourth of 27 in the Varsity 5k race, followed by Lely in sixth, Palmetto Ridge in seventh, Marco Island in eighth, Estero in ninth, Community School in 14th, Gulf Coast in 15th, St. John Neumann 18th and First Baptist in 23rd.

Anthony Alvarez finished 22nd for the Trojans (18:03.23). Johnathan Watt finished 25th for the Manta Rays (18:13.23).

The Naples girls finished fifth of 22 in the Varsity5k, followed by Lely in seventh, Estero in eighth, Palmetto Ridge in 10th,

Community School in 11th, First Baptist in 12th, Marco Island in 13th, Gulf Coast in 14th and St. John Neumann in 17th.

Olivia Watt crossed sixth for the Manta Rays (20:06.40). Ryenn Hart crossed 12th for the Trojans (20:45.66).

3. Officials confirm 1st local Zika infection for 2017 in Manatee County

Florida health officials are reporting the state's first case this year of the Zika virus transmitted by a local mosquito.

Mosquito (Photo: Fotolia, TNS)

Florida's Department of Health said Thursday a Manatee County couple traveled to Cuba, and one of them contracted Zika while on the Caribbean island and was bitten by a mosquito after returning home.

That mosquito then bit and transmitted the virus to the other partner. Officials wouldn't identify the sex of the couple, citing privacy laws.

Officials say there's no evidence of ongoing, active transmission along Florida's Gulf coast, or anywhere in the state.

Florida reported 296 locally acquired Zika infections last year.

Zika causes relatively mild symptoms in most adults but can cause severe birth defects in babies of some women infected during pregnancy. The virus also can be transmitted sexually.

