(Photo: Getty Images)

1. Meet the city manager candidates

Marco Island may have a new city manager soon, nine months after former city manager Roger Hernstadt unexpectedly resigned. After an unsuccessful initial search resulted in just one final candidate, City Council's second search has produced four city manager finalists: Daniel Alfonso, David Fraser, William Malinen and Lee Niblock.

Read about the candidates at marconews.com.

More: Meet Marco's maybe managers: Four finalists to be interviewed Thursday

There will be a meet and greet with the finalists at 5:30 p.m., Nov. 1, in the community room, 51 Bald Eagle Drive.

Council will select the new city manager in a special-called meeting at 6 p.m., Nov. 2.

2. President Trump's plan to repair Lake Okeechobee dike would cost $800 million over 4 years

Fulfilling President Trump's pledge to expedite repairs on the dike around Lake Okeechobee would cost at least $200 million a year for four years.

The most money the Army Corps of Engineers has ever received in a year for the project is $153 million, said agency spokesman John Campbell.

"Getting $200 million or more a year for four years would be unprecedented," Campbell said. "But now there seems to be interest in the project at some very high levels."

Thursday night, Gov. Rick Scott tweeted a White House news release saying Trump instructed Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, to accelerate repairs to the dike.

Read more on this story at marconews.com.

More: President Trump's plan to repair Lake Okeechobee dike would cost $800 million over 4 years

Robert Van Winkle leaving NBC-2

Barring a dramatic change in the weather or his mind, NBC-2 chief meteorologist Robert Van Winkle has covered his last hurricane.

Van Winkle, 60, will be off the air at the end of March. Allyson Rae, 32, already returned to Southwest Florida and will replace Van Winkle following three years at a CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C. She did her first forecast for NBC-2 on Thursday.

NBC-2 chief meteorologist Robert Van Winkle is retiring, and Allyson Rae is returning after a stint in suburban Washington, D.C. (Photo: Andrew West/The News-Press)

Van Winkle and Rae will transition over the next few months, alternating day and evening shifts. Rae will take a larger role after Thanksgiving and heading into 2018.

“I’m not retiring,” said Van Winkle, who arrived to Fort Myers in 2003, just in time to follow the courses of Hurricane Charley in 2004, Wilma in 2005 and Irma this year. “I’m kind of retiring. I’m leaving the broadcast business after more than 30 years. My idea is I’m creating a new chapter.”

Read more about Van Winkle’s decision at marconews.com.

More: Change in the weather: NBC-2's Robert Van Winkle leaving, Allyson Rae returns to replace

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/news/2017/10/30/3-know-meet-city-manager-candidates/812783001/