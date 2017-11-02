Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, meaning it's time to fall back. (Photo: Leslie Smith, USA TODAY)

1. Time change: Goodbye daylight saving, hello standard

Sick of dark mornings on your way to school or work? It's your time to rise and shine.

Just like pumpkin spice, falling leaves and football, another rite of autumn is upon us: The end of daylight saving time, which will occur at 2 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 5.

At that moment (or the night before), the few analog clocks still around need to “fall back” an hour, turning 1:59:59 a.m. into 1 a.m. Since most of our computers, phones and DVRs do it automatically, it's not as much of a chore as it used to be.

Starting Sunday, that one hour of daylight is switched from evening to morning as standard time begins.

Credit — or blame — for the biannual shift goes back to Benjamin Franklin, who published “An Economical Project for Diminishing the Cost of Light” in a 1784 journal after he noticed that people burned candles at night but slept past dawn.

But he never saw his plan put into action. The U.S. first implemented daylight saving during World War I as a way to conserve fuel with the Standard Time Act of 1918, also known as the Calder Act.

In World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt implemented a year-round daylight-saving time that was commonly known as "War Time."

In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act into law.

Under the act, states and territories can opt out of daylight saving. It isn't observed in Arizona (except the Navajo Nation), Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Daylight saving is observed in approximately 70 countries, including most of those in North America and Europe.

We don't go back to daylight saving until Sunday, March 11, 2018, about a week before spring begins.

2. Attorneys to help veterans, first responders prepare wills

Legal Aid Service of Collier County and pro bono attorneys with several prominent local law firms will show their gratitude for veterans and other local heroes by conducting the 6th Annual Wills for Heroes event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11.

The event will be hosted at the Legal Aid’s office at 4436 U.S. 41 East in Naples, which is located across the street from Texas Tony’s BBQ.

In partnership with the law firm of Cohen & Grigsby, P.C., local pro bono attorneys will prepare simple wills, advance care directives and other basic estate planning documents at no cost for veterans, reservists, first responders, police officers, firefighters, EMTs and their spouses.

Anyone interested in attending the event must be a Florida resident, and will need to present a military or other service ID to receive services. It is strongly urged that anyone who wishes to participate register in advance by visiting collierlegalaid.org/2017-wills-for-heroes and complete the online registration form.

Information: 239-298-8138 or email lmeester@legalaid.org.

3. FEMA application deadline extended, recovery center remains open

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced that the deadline for Hurricane Irma survivors in all 48 designated Florida counties to register for FEMA individual disaster assistance has been extended to Nov. 24, 2017.

Federal disaster assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property losses and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance. Individuals can register online at disasterassistance.gov. By phone, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (Voice, 711 or VS) or 800-462-7585 (TTY). Due to high demand, lines may be busy. Please be patient, and try calling in the morning or evening when call volume may be low. The FEMA Helpline is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (ET), seven days a week until further notice.

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Collier County remains open to help Florida storm survivors. The DRC is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week until further notice, at the Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week until further notice. For more information visit FEMA.gov/IrmaFL, or follow @FEMARegion4 on Twitter and on FEMA’s Facebook page.

