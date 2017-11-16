The Marco Island Farmers Market opened for season Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Veterans Community Park. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Correspondent)

With the grand opening of the farmers market, it’s a sure sign that season is rapidly approaching.

The entire scene was an overwhelming supply of abundance. The sights and smells were glorious. Smiling faces of shoppers eagerly buying their favorite items and taking time to catch up with friends and neighbors.

Fresh produce, fresh flowers, fresh baked goods, fresh seafood, along with an interesting mix of local art, specialty items, and jewelry.

“It’s a fun experience for the entire family,” said Senior Park Attendant Heather Lopez. “We are excited about a handful of new vendors and, of course, our returning vendors. Shop, eat, relax, enjoy, explore.

With over 82 vendors and 100 booths, the Farmers Market is open from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., through April 18.

“The Farmer’s Market is a highlight of my week,” said seasonal resident Jill Spong. “I love Sebastian’s and Arts & Flowers; oh, and the guacamole! Honestly, I eat my way through the farmers market!”

For more information about the Farmer’s Market, visit cityofmarcoisland.com or call City of Marco Island Parks and Recreation at 239-642-0575.

