1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

With the grand opening of the farmers market, it’s a sure sign that season is rapidly approaching.

The entire scene was an overwhelming supply of abundance. The sights and smells were glorious. Smiling faces of shoppers eagerly buying their favorite items and taking time to catch up with friends and neighbors.

Fresh produce, fresh flowers, fresh baked goods, fresh seafood, along with an interesting mix of local art, specialty items, and jewelry.

“It’s a fun experience for the entire family,” said Senior Park Attendant Heather Lopez. “We are excited about a handful of new vendors and, of course, our returning vendors. Shop, eat, relax, enjoy, explore.

With over 82 vendors and 100 booths, the Farmers Market is open from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., through April 18.

“The Farmer’s Market is a highlight of my week,” said seasonal resident Jill Spong. “I love Sebastian’s and Arts & Flowers; oh, and the guacamole! Honestly, I eat my way through the farmers market!”

Photos: Opening day 2017, Marco Island Farmers Market
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Tomatoes from the Tomato Lady. The Marco Island Farmers
Tomatoes from the Tomato Lady. The Marco Island Farmers Market opened for season Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Veterans Community Park.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
The JC's Daily Bread stand. The Marco Island Farmers
The JC's Daily Bread stand. The Marco Island Farmers Market opened for season Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Veterans Community Park.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Local artists Tara O'Neill and Andrea Cooper. The Marco
Local artists Tara O'Neill and Andrea Cooper. The Marco Island Farmers Market opened for season Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Veterans Community Park.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Tropical Plants by Arts and Flowers by Ruby. The Marco
Tropical Plants by Arts and Flowers by Ruby. The Marco Island Farmers Market opened for season Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Veterans Community Park.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Mimi Bitzan exits the Farmer's Market with several
Mimi Bitzan exits the Farmer's Market with several finds. The Marco Island Farmers Market opened for season Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Veterans Community Park.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Fresh produce on display. The Marco Island Farmers
Fresh produce on display. The Marco Island Farmers Market opened for season Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Veterans Community Park.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Jeanette Petty of Beyond Beads helps Holly Lemna find
Jeanette Petty of Beyond Beads helps Holly Lemna find the perfect coordinating pieces. The Marco Island Farmers Market opened for season Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Veterans Community Park.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
You can always find fresh cut fruit. The Marco Island
You can always find fresh cut fruit. The Marco Island Farmers Market opened for season Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Veterans Community Park.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Dominga Cruz of Dominga's Flowers arranges a fall bouquet.
Dominga Cruz of Dominga's Flowers arranges a fall bouquet. The Marco Island Farmers Market opened for season Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Veterans Community Park.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
You can always find fresh cut fruit. The Marco Island
You can always find fresh cut fruit. The Marco Island Farmers Market opened for season Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Veterans Community Park.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
The Marco Island Farmers Market opened for season Wednesday,
The Marco Island Farmers Market opened for season Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Veterans Community Park.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Christine Lee and Patti Crozier prepare a fresh batch
Christine Lee and Patti Crozier prepare a fresh batch of kettle corn at Uncle Dan's Olde Fashioned Kettle Corn booth. The Marco Island Farmers Market opened for season Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Veterans Community Park.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
A very happy Jill Spong with her custom-made tropical
A very happy Jill Spong with her custom-made tropical plant arrangement. The Marco Island Farmers Market opened for season Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Veterans Community Park.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    For more information about the Farmer’s Market, visit cityofmarcoisland.com or call City of Marco Island Parks and Recreation at 239-642-0575.

     

    1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/news/2017/11/16/opening-day-sights-sounds-and-smells-create-marco-island-farmers-market/869973001/