Marco Island’s tree-lighting ceremony is a celebration that every town in the Frost Belt could envy – a winter carnival without the cold.

Saturday evening was beautiful and balmy, shorts and tees weather, with the full moon adding celestial illumination to the stage lights and the thousands of lights on the new Christmas Island Style tree. That 40-ft. inverted cone was publicly unveiled for the first time as the climax of the ceremony at Veterans’ Community Park, with Santa Claus leading the countdown to flipping the switch to turn on the power.

Adorable children in holiday outfits danced with varying levels of skill but plenty of enthusiasm. The Lyrical Ballet troupe from Island Dance Academy performed “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” a salute dedicated to American troops, and the Marco Island Academy Chorus sang a medley of songs from the holiday classic “White Christmas.” Kids frolicked in the “snow” machine operated by Erik Condee, joyfully coating themselves with a mix of distilled water, bubble bath and rubbing alcohol.

Before the tree was lit, Pastor Steve Schoof of Marco Presbyterian Church led a blessing, and Christmas Island Style honcho Steve Stefanides thanked all those who had contributed to help pay for it. Hundreds gathered around admiring the tree, and posing for “selfies” in front of it with friends and family.

Christmas Island Style tree-lighting ceremony 2017
The Christmas Island Style tree-lighting ceremony Saturday
The Christmas Island Style tree-lighting ceremony Saturday evening at Veterans' Community Park drew its biggest crowd ever.
Santa and Mrs. Claus count down to the tree lighting,
Santa and Mrs. Claus count down to the tree lighting, after the invocation by Rev. Steve Shook, left, and remarks by Steve Stefanides and Dave Rice.
Chris Dayett leads the MIA chorus on a "White Christmas"
Chris Dayett leads the MIA chorus on a "White Christmas" medley.
The full moon adds celestial illumination. The Christmas
The full moon adds celestial illumination.
The full moon adds celestial illumination. The Christmas
The full moon adds celestial illumination. The Christmas Island Style tree-lighting ceremony Saturday evening at Veterans' Community Park drew its biggest crowd ever.  Lance Shearer/Special to the Naples Daily News
Hundreds of cameras record the newly-lit tree. The
Hundreds of cameras record the newly-lit tree.
Sometimes the lights look better out of focus. The
Sometimes the lights look better out of focus.
Jim Long leads a songfest. The Christmas Island Style
Jim Long leads a songfest.
Kurt Kropik holds daughter Juliet, 5. The Christmas
Kurt Kropik holds daughter Juliet, 5.
Kurt Kropik holds daughter Juliet, 5. The Christmas
Kurt Kropik holds daughter Juliet, 5. The Christmas Island Style tree-lighting ceremony Saturday evening at Veterans' Community Park drew its biggest crowd ever.  Lance Shearer/Special to the Naples Daily News
Samaya Ullah, 5, reaches for a soap bubble. The Christmas
Samaya Ullah, 5, reaches for a soap bubble.
Samaya Ullah, 5, reaches for a soap bubble. The Christmas
Samaya Ullah, 5, reaches for a soap bubble. The Christmas Island Style tree-lighting ceremony Saturday evening at Veterans' Community Park drew its biggest crowd ever.  Lance Shearer/Special to the Naples Daily News
Lisa Gandy and Donna Niemczyk at the Keller-Williams
Lisa Gandy and Donna Niemczyk at the Keller-Williams tailgate party.
Ann Marchetti shows what's left of her Jersey-style
Ann Marchetti shows what's left of her Jersey-style sausage and peppers.
Lorrie Murdi gets into the Xmas spirit. The Christmas
Lorrie Murdi gets into the Xmas spirit.
Mary Ann Cassidy gets into the Xmas spirits. The Christmas
Mary Ann Cassidy gets into the Xmas spirits.
The Christmas Island Style tree-lighting ceremony Saturday
The Christmas Island Style tree-lighting ceremony Saturday evening at Veterans' Community Park drew its biggest crowd ever.  Lance Shearer/Special to the Naples Daily News
The F Troop gang perform "YMCA." The Christmas Island
The F Troop gang perform "YMCA."
MIA principal Melissa Scott shows her Xmas spirit.
MIA principal Melissa Scott shows her Xmas spirit.
Brianna Jones gets a boost from Rtenn Hart, both sophomores
Brianna Jones gets a boost from Rtenn Hart, both sophomores at Lely High.
Brianna Jones gets a boost from Rtenn Hart, both sophomores
Brianna Jones gets a boost from Rtenn Hart, both sophomores at Lely High. The Christmas Island Style tree-lighting ceremony Saturday evening at Veterans' Community Park drew its biggest crowd ever.  Lance Shearer/Special to the Naples Daily News
Addison Heinrich, 8, enjoys the Condee snow machine.
Addison Heinrich, 8, enjoys the Condee snow machine.
Amelia Skender and Addison Heinrich, both 8, enjoy
Amelia Skender and Addison Heinrich, both 8, enjoy the Condee snow machine.
Amelia Skender, 8, gets bubbly in the Condee snow machine.
Amelia Skender, 8, gets bubbly in the Condee snow machine.
    Groups of tailgaters vied to outdo each other with the variety and quality of the hors d’oeuvres they offered. The F Troop layout, with 80 revelers, a complete open bar, and an RV, may have taken the (unofficial) honors, as well as lending major financial support, but they faced steep competition from groups including the Marco Sportfishing Club and Keller-Williams.

    One thing everyone agreed on – this year’s ceremony drew the biggest crowd ever. MIPD Chief Al Schettino made an “official guesstimate” of at least 3,000 people, while others including Stefanides thought there must be 5,000 milling around Veterans Community Park.

    More Christmas Island Style events are on tap in the days ahead. For a complete schedule, go online to christmasislandstyle.com.

