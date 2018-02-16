From left, Squadron Commander Major Robert Corriveau, Major Marian Motyl-Szary, Major Fred Edwards, and Squadron Deputy Commander 1st Lt Robert Boone. (Photo: Submitted)

Two members of the Marco Island Senior Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) received multiple recognition awards on the Florida Wing, southeastern region, and national levels.

Major Fred Edwards received the Wing and Region Communication Officer of the Year awards.

Major Marian Motyl-Szary received the Wing Information Technology Officer of the Year award as well as the Wing, Region, and National Public Affairs Officer (PAO) of the Year awards. CAP uses the annual awards to encourage its volunteers and set an example for all members.

"Awards that go beyond the local and wing levels show that the qualifying members invest a lot of effort and well-above-average dedication to their volunteer jobs at the CAP,” said Major Robert Corriveau,

squadron commander. “We are proud of our colleagues and hope that other members will be inspired to achieve the same distinctions in their positions."

From left, Squadron Commander Major Robert Corriveau, Major Marian Motyl-Szary, and FL Group 5 Commander Lt. Col. Jim Kaletta. (Photo: Submitted)

At the Group 5 commanders’ call meeting in January, Major Motyl-Szary thanked his team for allowing him to get to the National level. “This would not have been possible without the articles, photos, and new ideas – from my colleagues,” he said. “This is a team effort and a PAO's success depends on his teammates contributions. My special appreciation goes to my mentor PAO-guru Lt. Col. Jeff Carlson and my commander Maj Robert Corriveau for their guidance, bias to excellence, and corrections to my prose."

A review of the awards was presented and the members recognized at the recent squadron meeting. Deputy Commander, First Lt. Bob Boone assisted with the presentations. Squadron commander, Major Robert Corriveau, also received an Achievement Award Certificate for Outstanding Duty Performance during the hurricane Irma recovery associated with the Squadron’s hangar destruction.

