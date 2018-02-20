One of most beautiful scenic cycle ride in Southwest Florida, the annual Tour de Marco, is set for Sunday morning, Feb. 25. (Photo: Submitted)

Dubbed as the most beautiful scenic cycle ride in Southwest Florida, the annual Tour de Marco is set for Sunday morning, Feb. 25.

With separate optional legs of 5, 15 or 30 miles, the tour – originally a city bike pathways committee initiative to familiarize Marco cyclists with new bike lanes – is designed for all ages and abilities.

Routes are marked, and water, food and restroom stops will be available.

Now run under the auspices of the Greater Marco Family YMCA, the legs (depending on distance chosen) include a ride through historic Key Marco, Goodland, Marco’s hilly estates area and along Marco’s arterial road of Collier Boulevard.

It benefits the Y’s scholarship fund.

As much a fixture as the tour itself is chief organizer Steve Reynolds, who describes it as “family friendly,” and specifically not intended to be a race. Blocks of riders are preferred.

Check-in starts at 7 a.m., Feb. 25 at the YMCA airnasium. The 30-mile rides starts at 8 and the five and 15 mile rides start at 9. Reynolds also reminds riders that the Tour de Marco is a tour and not a race.

Quick-dry Tour de Marco t-shirts are guaranteed to those who register early. You may sign up at the Y front desk or at active.com. Riders should show up early at the Y’s airnasium.

If you go

What: Tour de Marco

When: Feb. 25, check-in from 7 a.m.

Start/finish: YMCA airnasium

Times: 5 and 10-mile legs start at 9 a.m., 30-miles at 8 a.m.

Mandatory: Helmets

Cost: $40 individual, $60 family

Registration: online active.com, Y front desk, or on the day

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/news/2018/02/20/cycling-scenic-beauty-tour-de-marco-set-feb-25/350623002/