1. White Cane Day approaches: Be generous

Numerous storefronts on the island will soon be brightened by the yellow vests and caps of local Lions Club members making their annual plea for funds on their White Cane Day.

Club members will be at Walmart on March 3 and on the island March 10 asking for your support.

Lions Club International was formed over a century ago in Chicago by a group of businessmen in Chicago who wanted to do something positive for the community. In 1923 Helen Keller, who was born blind and deaf, visited the Lions and asked them to take up the cause of aiding the blind and deaf all over the world. The organization is now the largest service club in the world serving disadvantaged people worldwide.

We have been laboring ever since to collect used eyeglasses and give them to people here and abroad who cannot afford them, as well as screening children and adults for vision and hearing problems.

Be generous when you see us at the doors of local establishments on these two days.

2. Estero residents with concerns about a project

Estero residents with concerns about a project that could bring up to 724 more homes to Corkscrew Road spoke out Tuesday night at a village meeting.

Corkscrew Crossing, formerly known as Monte Cristo, is a housing development that would be built on nearly 400 acres on the south side of Corkscrew Road. The site is between the existing gated communities of Wildcat Run and The Preserve at Corkscrew.

Chief among the concerns expressed by Estero residents at the village's Planning and Zoning Board meeting: Corkscrew Crossing's potential impact on traffic, stormwater flow and the environment.

Meanwhile, Corkscrew Crossing representatives said at least half of the site would remain open space.

Corkscrew Crossing developers have requested a zoning amendment that would reduce the number of homes on the site from 724 to 625 residences.

Developers also seek to focus on single-family residences, said Wayne Arnold, a planner for the project from Q. Grady Minor & Associates, a Southwest Florida engineering, planning, surveying and landscape architecture firm.

3. CBIG launches new educational seminars

Tuesday, Feb. 27, Coldwell Banker International Group (CBIG) is launching its first in a series of Foreign Investment in Real Property Tax Act (FIRPTA) educational seminars. The free seminar will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Marco Island Area Board of Realtors located at 140 Waterway Ct. (off Bald Eagle) Marco Island.

The focus of the series is to educate foreign visitors and property owners. Seminar speakers include Dianna Dohm of the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce, attorneys, CPAs, and loan officers who specialize in foreign transactions. They will give a brief outline on navigating the tax issues sellers face. These specialists will also outline what is required from sellers and how to enjoy a transparent closing.

The event is free and open to the public.

Contact Patty Angileri at 239-394-8121 or email patty.angileri@floridamoves.com.

Coldwell Banker International Group, from left, Anthony Jordan, Stefan Bolsen, Claudia Bruni, Jeff Darby, and Stefan Albers.

