1. One shell of a show this Thursday, Friday and Saturday

“Such beautiful creatures live in the sea,” said Paulette Carabelli, a member of the Marco Island Shell Club. “Look around you when you go to the beach. You see shells. Some are pretty; some are not. Shells can be found in many sizes and colors.

“And, believe it or not, living animals used to live inside before they washed up on the beach,” she adds. “Now look at what you can make from these once living creatures.”

Through much of season, the Marco Island Shell Club members gathered every Tuesday morning in the United Church of Marco Island.

To see, and perhaps purchase their work, attend the club’s annual Shell Show on March 8, 9 and 10. The show begins at 10 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. at the United Church of Marco, 320 N. Barfield Drive, Marco Island.

2. Sunrise Rotary accepting nominations for ‘Unsung Hero’

The Sunrise Rotary Club of Marco Island is accepting nominations for quarterly “Unsung Hero” award.

The Unsung Hero has gone above and beyond the call of duty. He or she will be a special person who has done extra special things for the Marco Island community without receiving pay or expecting praise or recognition.

The recipient will be a person who in terms of the Rotary motto “Put service above self.”

The nominee must either reside in Marco Island, Florida at least six months or be employed and working in such employment on Marco Island at least 30 hours per week or be nominated for service provided on Marco Island.

“This award is for that special person who does a lot to benefit our community, but who is not often recognized,” said Bill Morris.

The Unsung Hero will be recognized by award of a plaque, a $100 donation by the Sunrise Rotary to a charity of the Unsung Hero’s choice and 20 polio vaccines to Rotary International.

Nomination forms may be obtained from Sunrise Rotary at www.marcosunriserotary.org or from Bill Morris, 247 North Collier Blvd. Suite 202, Marco Island.

3. Benefit walk to raise money for neurodegeneration nonprofit

CurePSP, a nonprofit advocacy organization for prime-of-life neurodegenerative diseases, will host the 15th Annual CurePSP Awareness and Memorial Walk on Saturday to support individuals and families who have been affected by progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD), multiple system atrophy (MSA), and related brain diseases.

File: Event organizer Cindy MacDonald and her sister Theresa Bartley. On Saturday, March 18, 2017, over 200 participants attended the 14th Annual Cure PSP Awareness & Memorial Walk at Mackle Park. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Correspondent)

The less than one-mile walk raises funds for research into treatment and a cure.

“We’re overwhelmed by the support on Marco Island to find a cure for neurodegeneration,” said David Kemp, president of CurePSP.

“The response of the attendees and the stories they tell of the journeys they take with their loved ones are what motivate us,” said Cynthia MacDonald, walk coordinator and Southwest Florida Support Group co-facilitator.

The 15th Annual CurePSP Awareness and Memorial Walk will take place at Mackle Park, is wheelchair and family friendly. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., and costs $25 for adults and $10 for students, including a t-shirt and lunch. Raffles, merchandise and information on prime of life neurodegeneration will also be available.

Information or to donate or register: http://swflpspsupportgroup.wixsite.com/swflsupportgroup, or contact Cindy MacDonald at 239-353-3960.











