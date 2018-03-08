Premiere Plus Realty Co. celebrated its top agents at a ceremony held at Isles of Collier Preserve. (Photo: Submitted)

Real Estate firm breaks annual record

Premiere Plus Realty reported more real estate transactions than any other independent firm in Southwest Florida in 2017, according to data from the multiple listing services and company records.

The firm reported over $1.4 billion in sales with 3,814 transactions in 2017. Of those, 269 transactions totaling $116.7 million were new construction.

“The agents at Premiere Plus Realty are star performers who helped vault the company to where it is today. They serve as shining examples of the best professionals in Southwest Florida real estate,” said Eric Gallus, CEO of Premiere Plus Realty Co.

Premiere Plus Realty honored agents at a ceremony on Feb. 8 at the Isles of Collier Preserve, a luxury residential community in Naples. “Thanks to our agents, Florida Realtors recognized our company as one of the state’s top 50 brokerages,” said Gallus.

“Our success has attracted the best agents in Southwest Florida and we plan to continue to grow.”

At year-end 2017, the firm had 1,117 agents.

Area tourism latest

The Naples, Marco Island, Everglades Convention and Visitors Bureau has entered into an agreement with Synergy-Connect to provide sales representation services for the Midwest meetings market.

American Business Women’s Association meeting

The American Business Women’s Association Neapolitan Chapter’s March meeting will host Concept to Market — Business Model Canvas, presented byShelly Aristizabal.

The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 27 at Hilton Naples, 5111 U.S. 41 N. To register, see the website at https://abwa.chelseareservations.com/reservation/guestreservation.aspx.

Zoo has new board members

Naples Zoo’s Board of Directors welcomes four new business and community leaders.

New members are Juan Bendeck, par tner at Hahn Loeser, John Haanz, former managing director of Bankers Trust New York, Teri Kuhn, owner of Pillar Rock Winery, and David Parsons, an architect, professor of architecture, construction manager, industrial engineer, and co-founder of Simulation Dynamics.

David Lawrence has new board members

The David Lawrence Center announced the installation of the following new officers of the board of directors: William O’Neill, chairman; Russell Budd, vice chairman; Pablo X. Veintimilla, treasurer; and Robert P. Magrann. Other board members are: Ed Boyer, Scott Burgess, Dr. Reisha Brown, Robert Edwards, Mary Morton, Sheriff Kevin Rambosk, Michael Reagan, and honorary board member and DLC Founder Polly Keller.

