The Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department responding to reports of flooding at the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa early June 13. (Photo: Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department)

The Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa will remain closed until Dec. 1, according to a new statement from hotel officials. The hotel shut its doors earlier this month after an electrical fire, followed by a flooding incident, caused extensive damage to the building.

"As a result of our experts’ comprehensive and ongoing investigation, it has become clear that the extent of water damage was far greater than we had originally understood," the statement read. "Based on this new information and in order to maintain the level of service that our valued guests have come to expect from our property and team, we will undertake significant repairs and additional upgrades to guest rooms and common areas in the hotel."

More: Marco Hilton guests out of luck through August as hotel remains closed

More: Marco Hilton closed indefinitely after fire, flooding

More: Marco Hilton remains closed after electrical fire

According to hotel officials, the Hilton should be fully operational by Dec. 1. Reservations through Nov. 30 will automatically be cancelled, and all guests who experience a cancellation will receive a special booking rate next year "in appreciation for their understanding and loyalty to the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa."

To re-book a reservation, call 1-888-240-6152 or email hotelrelocation@hilton.com.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/news/local/2017/06/30/marco-hilton-damage-far-greater-than-originally-thought/442456001/