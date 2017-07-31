A boat capsized and washed ashore Residence Beach late Sunday morning. (Photo: Submitted)

1. Boat capsized near Residents Beach

Usually high winds and rough waves overturned a boat just off the shore of Residents Beach late Sunday morning. The boat's passengers, five adults and a toddler, were unharmed.

According to the Marco Island Police Department, the boat's driver was attempting to get close to shore to let passengers out in shallow water when large waves turned the boat parallel to the shore and then capsized it.

MIPD officials worked with state, county and marine salvage partners to try to remove the vessel, but weather conditions made it impossible to do so.

2. The Sand Bar to re-open Saturday

The Sand Bar will re-open Saturday after an employee dispute closed the restaurant since July 25.

The Sand Bar is open 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. and is located at 826 East Elkcam Circle. For more information, call 239-642-3625 or email info@sandbarmarco.com.

3. ALDI coming to East Naples

Aldi discount supermarket will take slightly less than half of the former Sweetbay Supermarket on the southwest corner of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Radio Road.

“Aldi is scheduled to open in March of 2018 and will be 22,946 square feet,” said Beth Shivak, senior director of marketing and communications for DDR Corp., a Cleveland-based real estate investment trust that owns and operates the shopping center.

A tenant has not been announced for the remaining 28,315-square-foot space on the southern side of the store. -- Tim Aten/Staff

Buy Photo Aldi discount supermarket, which opened its first store in the Naples area in November, is targeted to open next spring in part of the former Sweetbay store in Countryside Shoppes on the southwest corner of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Radio Road in East Naples. (Photo: Tim Aten/Naples Daily News)

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/news/local/2017/07/31/3-know-boat-capsized-near-residents-beach/524904001/