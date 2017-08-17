Beginning Monday one of the northbound lanes of South Collier Boulevard in front of the JW Marriott will be closed. It will remain closed through Thursday. (Photo: City of Marco Island)

1. Road closure in front of the JW Marriott begins Monday

Beginning Monday one of the northbound lanes of South Collier Boulevard in front of the JW Marriott will be closed as the hotel takes down the last crane from its multi-million dollar renovation project.

“The last crane is coming down, from Aug. 21 to 24,” Amanda Cox, the hotel’s new director of sales and marketing, said. “On the 24th, 14 trucks will come haul it away, and we’ll have a farewell party for it. It’s a huge milestone.”

The lane will remain closed through Thursday.

2. Marco Island City Council meets Monday

The Marco Island City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m., Monday, in the community room, 51 Bald Eagle Drive. Council will continue its search for a new city manager and W.D. Higginbotham, Jr. of The Mercer Group will present the councilors with a list of suggested dates to restart the search, as well as the anticipated expenses.

Council will also honor six Water and Sewer Department employees who’ve served for 25 years or more, discuss three resolutions related to the North Water Treatment Plant and review the results of a recent speed limit study.

3. Walmart Supercenter loses power for eight hours

The Walmart Supercenter on North Collier Boulevard was without power for nearly eight hours Wednesday, according to a Florida Power and Light representative.

The store lost power around 6:30 p.m. due to damaged equipment and power was restored around 2 a.m. Thursday following the replacement of a lateral fuse.

The Walmart Supercenter on North Collier Boulevard was without power for nearly eight hours Wednesday, according to a Florida Power and Light representative. Shoppers Wednesday evening discovered bare shelves where fresh and prepackaged deli meats are usually on display. (Photo: Staff)

Shoppers Wednesday evening discovered bare shelves where fresh and prepackaged deli meats are usually on display. Dairy, cheese and yogurt was also nearly impossible to come by.

