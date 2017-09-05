As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Hurricane Irma remains a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm moving west at 15 mph toward South Florida. Tim Aten
Florida Governor Rick Scott spoke about Hurricane Irma and job growth while visiting Pyure, an independent stevia sweetener company, Tuesday, September 5, 2017 in Naples. Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Customers were informed the truck they were waiting for was not coming with water after some had waited more than two hours in line at the Publix on Six Mile and Colonia Blvd. in Fort Myers. Andrea Melendez/news-press.com
Fort Myers officials ran out of sand bags less than an hour after providing two free self-service locations. Cody Dulaney/news-press.com
Tim Aten gives an update on Hurricane Irma Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Jamie Stoddard/Naples Daily News
Cars wait in line at the gas station in Costco in North Naples in advance of Hurricane Irma on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Ashley Collins/Naples Daily News
Shoppers line up with supplies at Sam's Club in North Naples on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in advance of Hurricane Irma.
The scene at Lowe's Home Improvement store in Naples on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 in advance of category 5 storm Hurricane Irma. This was the last of the plywood at the store until a new shipment arrives.
Customers gather supplies from Home Depot in North Naples on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, as preparations begin for Hurricane Irma, which is currently a Category 5 storm. Ashley Collins/Naples Daily News
"Be prepared" cautions Lee County Emergency Management. Lee County urges residents to be prepared in case of a hurricane or disaster. Andrew West/news-press.com
As Hurricane Irma strengthens, here is a look at how each hurricane category corresponds to their wind strength, according to The Saffir-Simpson scale. USA TODAY
Hurricane Irma, upgraded to a powerful Category 4 storm, barrels towards the Caribbean and the southern United States with residents in its path preparing for the worst. Video provided by Reuters Newslook
The City of Marco Island has issued a voluntary evacuation recommendation. By leaving early, Marco Island citizens can avoid what is expected to be a large scale evacuation of southwest Florida.
The city recommends that residents and visitors utilize the additional time to evacuate in advance of significant traffic delays as well as major damage to property.
Collier County has issued a similar recommendation. Enact your plan now.
Additional information:
- The city is actively preparing for Hurricane Irma. We are working with our local, county and state partners to ensure safety in the upcoming storm.
- Monitor trusted weather sources (National Weather Service, Collier Emergency management, TV, and Radio).
- Monitor City of Marco Island website and Twitter accounts (Police Fire, City). A new section of the city’s website is will be deployed today.
- Sign up for Code Red (Link is on Marco Island City website).
- No re-entry stickers are required for residents or visitors. Carry an ID, tax bill, vehicle registration or other documents that links you to the island.
- Businesses should create letters listing employees and employees should carry an ID.
- Bridges will not be closed unless they incur structural damage.
- City water and sewer services should be available throughout but the facilities are exposed to weather and could be damaged. Some lines could be closed if damaged or to prevent damage.
- There will not be any evacuation shelters on Marco Island.
- If you have the ability to evacuate early, we recommend doing so as soon as practical as roadways will become congested and hotels will fill quickly. No off island shelters have been established at this time.
- When evacuating please remember to take important documents, prescription medicine, and other important supplies.
- The City of Marco Island is not providing sand bags to citizens.
Special needs:
Collier County Emergency Management in collaboration with the State of Florida maintains a “Special Needs Registry”. In the event of a hurricane, Collier County along with the Collier County Health Department will strive to provide special medical sheltering and/or transportation to a special needs shelter. If you prefer to submit your registration on-line, please visit snr.floridadisaster.org and select “Collier County” in the drop down menu along with your preferred language to begin.
Pet shelters:
Please go the Collier County Domestic Animal website for additional information.
