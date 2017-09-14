The 7-Eleven on Marco Island was out of gas by Wednesday afternoon as residents rushed to fill up before Hurricane Irma. The entire island ran out gas around 7:30 a.m. but received additional shipments shortly before 10 a.m. (Photo: Lisa Conley/Staff)

Today, 7-Eleven Inc. will donate 800 10-pound bags of ice to Marco Island citizens affected by Hurricane Irma. The ice will be available as long as supplies last.

7-Eleven donated 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel to keep generators running for the over 600 residents of the Towers at Hammock Bay.

7-Eleven stands ready to help the communities we serve recover from Hurricane Irma and support those in need during this difficult time. The company pledged $150,000 to the American Red Cross designated for Hurricane Irma. Customers nationwide can join 7-Eleven in its hurricane relief efforts by adding $1.00 to their in-store purchase or donating online.

The company began distributing free water and ice to those affected by Hurricane Irma on Saturday, Sept. 9. After today, 7-Eleven donations will total 8,400 cases of water (216,000 bottles) and 8,800 bags of ice (88,000 pounds).

IF YOU GO

What: FREE ice at 7-Eleven store in Marco Island (while supplies last)

When: Now until supplies run out

Where: 7-Eleven, 600 Bald Eagle Dr.

