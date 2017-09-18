Marco Island after Hurricane Irma. Mandatory Credit: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY)

1. No reports of looting on Marco Island, Collier County curfew still enforced

There have been no verified cases of looting on Marco Island, according to the Marco Island Police Department (MIPD.)

MIPD Capt. Dave Baer said the department has dispatched officers on suspicious person or similar calls that have turned out to be harmless, such as a neighbor checking a generator at night with a flashlight or a friend dropping off a car.

Collier County's 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew is still being enforced on Marco Island, but "using common sense," Baer said; if residents have any legitimate need to be out, they're "good to go."

2. Odor around city caused by decaying vegetation

The various odors wafting across Marco Island are a result of decaying vegetation and matter along the beach, mostly noted at low tide, according to the Jeff Poteet, general manager of Marco Island Utilities.

The odor control units at the city’s drinking water and wastewater treatment plants are operational and functioning as intended. There will be limited odors, in specific locations, as vacuum-tanker trucks are transporting sewage from the collection system (areas without power) to the treatment plant.

3. Most of Marco no longer under boil water notice, power coming soon

As of Monday morning, the boil water notice for Marco Island has been lifted with the exception of Sunflower Court and East Inlet Drive.

As of Saturday night, Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) had restored power to 60 percent of the island. LCEC representatives said they estimate "most customers will be essentially restored by Tuesday; more damaged areas timeline TBA."

