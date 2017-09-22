Marco News

Hurricane Irma: How Marco Island weathered the storm

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane on Sept. 5, 2017. Five days later, it made landfall on Marco Island, Fla.

Editor's note: The building which housed the Marco Eagle for nearly five decades sustained major damage from Irma. But the Eagle is much more than a building, and the entire team is still working hard to get you the latest news; especially in these times. In fact, in addition to constant updates at marconews.com before, during and after the storm, the Eagle was also in print the Tuesday following Irma; and we haven't missed an issue. We understand you may have been busy with other priorities, so reporter Lisa Conley created some highlights of our reporting.. You can view the issues as they appeared in print by going to marconews.com, select "E-Edition" from the left side menu. The latest issue will automatically appear, but you can select previous dates by selecting "editions" from the right side menu; then clicking on the issue you'd like to view.    

Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center began monitoring Tropical Storm Irma on Aug. 30, 2017. The next day Irma became a rapidly intensifying hurricane with winds increasing from 70 mph to 115 mph in just 12 hours. Irma further strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane after moving into more favorable conditions on Sept. 4, and by Sept. 5, it was a catastrophic Category 5 with its sights set on Florida.

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017

Irma strengthened into a Category 5 storm and Marco Island issued a voluntary evacuation notice mid-afternoon, with city officials citing concerns about life-threatening storm surges.

"A Category 1 hurricane can produce storm surge at a high tide that would inundate large portions of the city, causing major flooding in both residential and commercial areas," Interim City Manager Gil Polanco said during that evening’s City Council meeting. "As you know, we're expecting a Category 5."

Marco Island Fire-Rescue Chief Mike Murphy warned residents about the severity of Irma.

"This hurricane we're dealing with is Hurricane Andrew on steroids," Murphy said. "If there is a place for you to go off island, out of the flood zone area, you need to do so now."

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017

Hurricane supplies were becoming scare as residents rushed to make preparations to evacuate or ride out the storm.

By 7:30 a.m., the Marco Island Police Department (MIPD) reported no fuel available on the island. At 9:47 a.m., several gas stations on the island reportedly had fuel, but levels were low. 

Fuel was just as scare off island; the Naples Daily News spoke with five gas stations in the county Wednesday morning. Of those, only Marathon gas stations in East Naples and Ochopee still had gas, and they were running low on supply levels as well. 

Meanwhile, stores throughout the county were running out of water and other essential supplies.

Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017

Forecasters were still unsure about Irma’s track and whether the eastern or western side of the state would bear the brunt of the storm, so Marco Island emergency personnel began planning for the worst and hoping for the best.

"No one really knows with absolute certainty what a storm is going to bring," MIPD Capt. Dave Baer said. He referenced 2004’s Hurricane Charley, which was initially expected to make landfall near Tampa, but took a sudden turn and slammed the southwestern part of the state.

"We plan for the worst."

Friday, Sept. 8, 2017

Hurricane Irma’s forecasted track shifted westward, putting Marco Island and all of Southwest Florida in harm’s way. Collier County implemented a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and the City of Marco Island implemented a mandatory evacuation.

Baer said many residents had left earlier in the week, which helped keep the Jolley Bridge, one of only two ways off the island, from getting congested during the mandatory evacuation. He also urged islanders to go to one of the county’s shelters.

“It might be too late to book a flight to Georgia,” he said, “but it’s not too late to go to a shelter.”

Marco Island issued mandatory evacuations, but many residents have already left the island, said Dave Baer, assistant police chief. Joey Cranney/ Naples Daily News

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017

Despite the mandatory evacuation, the severity of the storm and stern warnings from officials, some islanders chose to remain in their homes.

“I’m on the third floor so I knew I would be okay here,” said Wayne Ploghoft, 61. He resides at Angler's Cove condos off Bald Eagle Drive, where he said approximately eight of his neighbors also stayed to weather the storm.

Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017

Hurricane Irma made landfall on Marco Island as a Category 3 hurricane at 3:35 p.m. For most of the day the island was battered by sheets of rain and wind measuring up to 130 mph.

Then for about 45 minutes, the island was calm — eerily calm. That’s when Shelli Connelly and her husband, Charlie, knewthey were in the eye of Hurricane Irma.

“It was crazy,” Shelli Connelly, 55, said. “We went out and could see all of the damage that’s been done so far."

The Connellys have lived on Marco Island for more than two decades, and said they never expected to be directly hit by a storm like Irma.

“In the 21 years that we’ve lived here, I just never thought that we’d experience this because so many times we’ve been close, but it’s never directly hit us,” Shelli Connelly said.

Watch as the eye of Hurricane Irma passes over Marco Island, Florida on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Wochit

Emergency personnel and city officials began assessing the damage as soon as the storm passed.

"We do not know the extent of physical damage, but it appears large, especially on the south end of the island," Marco Island City Council Chairman Larry Honig said that night. "We have serious flooding, presumably caused by the storm surge, and many streets are covered up to the mailboxes (or) blocked with downed trees and road signs."

Baer confirmed that there were parts of the island, like South Barfield Drive, with 1 to 2 feet of standing water. Rescue operations began immediately.

"We are now sending crews out to rescue people who elected not to evacuate," Honig said. "Today we rescued many of them. For example, seven persons were rescued from a house on Lamplighter Drive," which is straddled by canals.

 

Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

The entire city had no water or electricity in the morning, and a major electrical transmission was down, according to the MIPD.

Murphy estimated the island was hit with 3 to 4 ft. storm surges. Although a far cry from the predicted 15 ft. storm surges, it was still enough to create a dangerous situation for residents, and MIPD officers were restricting access to the island while they conducted a full damage assessment.

Residents of Windsong Club Apartments clear the main
Residents of Windsong Club Apartments clear the main entrance to their complex along Immokalee Road of debris a day after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Southwest Florida Monday, September 11, 2017 in Naples, Fla. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Sonya Hunter holds a baby squirrel she rescued in her
Sonya Hunter holds a baby squirrel she rescued in her uncles' front yard along Amity Road in East Naples while assessing damage from Hurricane Irma Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Sonya Hunter holds a baby squirrel she rescued in her
Sonya Hunter holds a baby squirrel she rescued in her uncles' front yard along Amity Road in East Naples while assessing damage from Hurricane Irma Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Sonya Hunter, left, assesses damage in her uncles'
Sonya Hunter, left, assesses damage in her uncles' front yard from Hurricane Irma with Mia Amell, right, tagging right behind along Amity Road in East Naples Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
After Hurricane Irma had made its' way through Florida
After Hurricane Irma had made its' way through Florida Collier County residents began to assess the damage done Monday, September 11, 2017 in Naples, Fla. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
After Hurricane Irma had made its' way through Florida
After Hurricane Irma had made its' way through Florida Collier County residents began to assess the damage done Monday, September 11, 2017 in Naples, Fla. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Judy Alander kisses her granddaughter Mia Amell on
Judy Alander kisses her granddaughter Mia Amell on her front porch along Amity Road after assessing damage from Hurricane Irma Monday, September 11, 2017 in East Naples, Fla. Alander's home was built in the early 1980's and had no structural damage after the storm. "It didn't shake or move it was really solid," Alander said. "We always knew we were blessed and now we know it even more." (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Rolan Vermette, 81, takes a moment to sit outside of
Rolan Vermette, 81, takes a moment to sit outside of his home and relax along Price Street in East Naples a day after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Southwest Florida Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Rolan Vermette, 81, takes a moment to sit outside of
Rolan Vermette, 81, takes a moment to sit outside of his home and relax along Price Street in East Naples a day after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Southwest Florida Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Rolan Vermette, 81, takes a moment to sit outside of
Rolan Vermette, 81, takes a moment to sit outside of his home and relax along Price Street in East Naples a day after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Southwest Florida Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
An American flag lays on the ground in the front yard
An American flag lays on the ground in the front yard of Rolan Vermette's property a day after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Southwest Florida Monday, September 11, 2017 in East Naples, Fla.  (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Damage from Hurricane Irma can be seen at St. Demetrius
Damage from Hurricane Irma can be seen at St. Demetrius Orthodox Church a day after Hurricane Irma made landfall Monday, September 11, 2017 in East Naples, Fla. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Jerry Hunt assesses damage to his four-acre property
Jerry Hunt assesses damage to his four-acre property along Price Street in East Naples a day after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Southwest Florida Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Jerry Hunt assesses damage to his four-acre property
Jerry Hunt assesses damage to his four-acre property along Price Street in East Naples a day after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Southwest Florida Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Egrets and other birds roost on Jerry Hunt's four-acre
Egrets and other birds roost on Jerry Hunt's four-acre property along Price Street in East Naples a day after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Southwest Florida Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Sean Swing, center, a paramedic firefighter with Collier
Sean Swing, center, a paramedic firefighter with Collier County, clears branches from the main entrance of Rookery Bay a day after Hurricane Irma had made its' way through Florida Monday, September 11, 2017 in East Naples, Fla. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Damage can be seen a day after Hurricane Irma made
Damage can be seen a day after Hurricane Irma made its' way through Southwest Florida in Riverwood Estates, a 55-and-over mobile home community, Monday, September 11, 2017 in East Naples, Fla. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Damage can be seen a day after Hurricane Irma made
Damage can be seen a day after Hurricane Irma made its' way through Southwest Florida in Riverwood Estates, a 55-and-over mobile home community, Monday, September 11, 2017 in East Naples, Fla. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Damage can be seen a day after Hurricane Irma made
Damage can be seen a day after Hurricane Irma made its' way through Southwest Florida in Riverwood Estates, a 55-and-over mobile home community, Monday, September 11, 2017 in East Naples, Fla. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Marco Island Police turn away residents from crossing
Marco Island Police turn away residents from crossing the Jolley Bridge on the northern side of Marco Island, Fla. a day after Hurricane Irma had passed through Monday, September 11, 2017. Police cited damage assessment and downed power lines as the reason for turning away people away.  (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Damage from Hurricane Irma can be seen at the Marco
Damage from Hurricane Irma can be seen at the Marco Eagle, the city's local newspaper, Monday, September 11, 2017 in Marco Island, Fla. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Damage from Hurricane Irma can be seen at the Marco
Damage from Hurricane Irma can be seen at the Marco Eagle, the city's local newspaper, Monday, September 11, 2017 in Marco Island, Fla. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
A palm frawn lays on top of a classic car in Marco
A palm frawn lays on top of a classic car in Marco Island, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
A palm frawn lays on top of a classic car in Marco
A palm frawn lays on top of a classic car in Marco Island, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
The Marco Island Marriott can be seen one day after
The Marco Island Marriott can be seen one day after Hurricane Irma passed through the state of Florida Monday, September 11, 2017. The hotel was fine except for some scaffolding up above.  (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
One day after Hurricane Irma passed through the state
One day after Hurricane Irma passed through the state of Florida damage can be seen around Marco Island, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
One day after Hurricane Irma passed through the state
One day after Hurricane Irma passed through the state of Florida damage can be seen around Marco Island, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
A flooded pool at Angler's Cover Condominiums Marco
A flooded pool at Angler's Cover Condominiums Marco Island, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Astrid Santos, 9, jumps into the pool at Angler's Cover
Astrid Santos, 9, jumps into the pool at Angler's Cover Condominiums as her mother Reina Santos, white shirt, and cousins Johanna Leon and Jonathan Leon, 7, look on Marco Island, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Johanna Leon swims along with her cousin Astrid Santos
Johanna Leon swims along with her cousin Astrid Santos by her side as her brother Jonathan Leon, 7, looks on at the pool at Angler's Cover Condominiums Marco Island, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Residents hang their towels and other laundry to dry
Residents hang their towels and other laundry to dry at Angler's Cover Condominiums Marco Island, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
An electrical crew works to fix downed power lines
An electrical crew works to fix downed power lines outside of Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
A nearly capsized boat rests outside Goodland, Fla.
A nearly capsized boat rests outside Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Damage in Drop Anchor, a 55-and-over community, can
Damage in Drop Anchor, a 55-and-over community, can be seen after Hurricane Irma passed through the state the previous day Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Damage in Drop Anchor, a 55-and-over community, can
Damage in Drop Anchor, a 55-and-over community, can be seen after Hurricane Irma passed through the state the previous day Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Scott Bowers removes storm shutters from his home in
Scott Bowers removes storm shutters from his home in Drop Anchor, a 55-and-over community, in Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Damage in Drop Anchor, a 55-and-over community, can
Damage in Drop Anchor, a 55-and-over community, can be seen after Hurricane Irma passed through the state the previous day Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Damage in Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017.
Damage in Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
A capsized boat and a destroyed marina sit along the
A capsized boat and a destroyed marina sit along the channel in Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
A woman looks across the channel to a demolished marina
A woman looks across the channel to a demolished marina in Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Residents assess damage from East Naples down to Marco
Residents assess damage from East Naples down to Marco Island and Goodland after Hurricane Irma passed through the state the previous day Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Residents assess damage in Goodland after Hurricane
Residents assess damage in Goodland after Hurricane Irma passed through the state the previous day Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Residents assess damage in Goodland after Hurricane
Residents assess damage in Goodland after Hurricane Irma passed through the state the previous day Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Patrick Greivell sifts through belongings at his parents'
Patrick Greivell sifts through belongings at his parents' home in Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Margie Hackett looks back at her home and the near
Margie Hackett looks back at her home and the near collision a downed tree almost incurred in Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
The backyard of John and Margie Hackett in Goodland,
The backyard of John and Margie Hackett in Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Margie Hackett slowly saws away branches that had fallen
Margie Hackett slowly saws away branches that had fallen mere feet from her front door in Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
John Hackett stands in front of his home and the downed
John Hackett stands in front of his home and the downed tree that nearly crushed it in Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Several buildings in the Gordon River Apartment Complex
Several buildings in the Gordon River Apartment Complex had their roofs blown away by Hurricane Irma. Damage can be seen Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Several buildings in the Gordon River Apartment Complex
Several buildings in the Gordon River Apartment Complex had their roofs blown away by Hurricane Irma. Damage can be seen Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
Several buildings in the Gordon River Apartment Complex
Several buildings in the Gordon River Apartment Complex had their roofs blown away by Hurricane Irma. Damage can be seen Monday, September 11, 2017. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)
    “The city is exceptionally concerned for the well-being and safety of its citizens, and as such is restricting access to the island until a full damage assessment sweep has occurred,” a news release stated. “Rest assured we are trying to keep this restriction to the minimum time frame necessary.”

    MIPD lifted the restricted access order mid-morning, and water was restored later in the day with an island-wide boil water notice.

    Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017

    Marco Island began to put the pieces back together.

    Blue skies and bright sunshine replaced Hurricane Irma's whipping winds and rain, casting a clearer light on the condition of some of the island's landmarks.

    City Hall, which has exterior walls composed almost entirely of glass, was unscathed, although there were several large uprooted trees in the parking lot.

    Like City Hall, Mackle Park and its new community center had no apparent structural damage – just downed trees and areas of standing water.

    Both the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort and the Marco Island Hilton Beach Resort and Spa also appeared to have escaped the worst of the storm.

    Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017

    Three days ago Marco Island was silent, dark and residents needed a kayak or canoe to travel down some of the streets. Now, the sound of chainsaws echoes across the island, lights are starting to flicker on and cars can be seen driving all around the city or lined up to get gas. In other words, Marco Island is recovering. Lisa Conley/Naples Daily News

    Sixty percent of the island had power by early afternoon, and the city's roads were mostly dry, save for a few puddles.

    "All roads are now fully passable and dry," Honig wrote in a guest commentary. "The surge effects, which late Sunday inundated a portion of the island’s southeast quadrant, subsided quickly."

    City officials continued to assess damage around the island; according to Murphy, approximately 15 homes lost roofs while rest suffered only minimal damage.

    Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017

    Marco Islanders received good news: the bald eagle nest on Tigertail Court survived the storm.

    Many called it a miracle.

    “For me this is a huge sign of hope, unity and strength,” Lynn Roscioli said. “That's why this majestic bird represents our country and this island.”

    Like the rest of the island, the birds were busy rebuilding their lives after Irma.

    “The day after the hurricane the eagles were already putting their nest back together,” Carl Way, founder and chairman of the Marco Eagle Sanctuary Foundation, said. “They’re rebuilding, and it gives us hope that we’ll have another successful nesting season.”

    Friday, Sept. 15, 2017

    Many grocery stores and restaurants were open for business, and 70 percent of the island had power.

    Trash pickup resumed normal operations.

    Monday, Sept. 18, 2017

    The boil water notice was lifted for most of the island.

    Collier County's 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew was also lifted, and MIPD reported that there were no verified cases of looting on Marco Island.

    David Wheeler, a Marco Island resident, sits down to
    David Wheeler, a Marco Island resident, sits down to eat his food at Kretch's on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, two days after Hurricane Irma. Kretch's and CJ's teamed up to fire up the grills to feed hot meals for free to those without power.  (Photo: Katie Klann/Naples Daily News)
    Laura Owen, general manager at CJ's, mans the grill
    Laura Owen, general manager at CJ's, mans the grill at Kretch's on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, two days after Hurricane Irma. Kretch's and CJ's teamed up to fire up the grills to feed hot meals for free to those without power.  (Photo: Katie Klann/Naples Daily News)
    Stephanie Reeves, a friend of the owner, hands out
    Stephanie Reeves, a friend of the owner, hands out fish at Kretch's on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, two days after Hurricane Irma. Kretch's and CJ's teamed up to fire up the grills to feed hot meals to those without power.  (Photo: Katie Klann/Naples Daily News)
    Residents line up for a meal at Kretch's on Tuesday,
    Residents line up for a meal at Kretch's on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, two days after Hurricane Irma. Kretch's and CJ's teamed up to fire up the grills to feed hot meals to those without power.  (Photo: Katie Klann/Naples Daily News)
    Residents line up for a meal at Kretch's on Tuesday,
    Residents line up for a meal at Kretch's on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, two days after Hurricane Irma. Kretch's and CJ's teamed up to fire up the grills to feed hot meals to those without power.  (Photo: Katie Klann/Naples Daily News)
    Donation jars sit out at the end of the food line at
    Donation jars sit out at the end of the food line at Kretch's on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, two days after Hurricane Irma. Kretch's and CJ's teamed up to fire up the grills to feed hot meals to those without power.  (Photo: Katie Klann/Naples Daily News)
    Marco Island residents sit down to eat at Kretch's
    Marco Island residents sit down to eat at Kretch's on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, two days after Hurricane Irma. Kretch's and CJ's teamed up to fire up the grills to feed hot meals to those without power.  (Photo: Katie Klann/Naples Daily News)
    Kristian Schomburg throws debris into a pile while
    Kristian Schomburg throws debris into a pile while cleaning up at the Snook Inn in Marco Island on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, two days after Hurricane Irma. (Photo: Katie Klann/Naples Daily News)
    Roberto Valesquez pressure washes the parking lot at
    Roberto Valesquez pressure washes the parking lot at the Snook Inn on Marco Island on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, two days after Hurricane Irma. (Photo: Katie Klann/Naples Daily News)
    Matt Hemingway, an employee at the Rose Marina, pumps
    Matt Hemingway, an employee at the Rose Marina, pumps gas into county vehicles on Marco Island on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, two days after Hurricane Irma. The marina pumped gas for civilians who brought gas cans.  (Photo: Katie Klann/Naples Daily News)
    From left to right, Tim Gordon, Eileen Ward and Steve
    From left to right, Tim Gordon, Eileen Ward and Steve Alvino wait in line for gas at Rose Marina on Marco Island on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, two days after Hurricane Irma. (Photo: Katie Klann/Naples Daily News)
    Rose Marina on Marco Island pumped marine grade gas
    Rose Marina on Marco Island pumped marine grade gas for residents on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, two days after Hurricane Irma. (Photo: Katie Klann/Naples Daily News)
    Steve Alvino waits in line for gas for generators at
    Steve Alvino waits in line for gas for generators at Rose Marina on Marco Island on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, two days after Hurricane Irma. (Photo: Katie Klann/Naples Daily News)
    Brandon Headrick, from left, Juan Sanchez and Nathan
    Brandon Headrick, from left, Juan Sanchez and Nathan Ross move garbage cans at the Snook Inn on Marco Island on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, two days after Hurricane Irma, as they begin the cleanup process. (Photo: Katie Klann/Naples Daily News)
    Kristian Schomburg attempts to grab a sheet of metal
    Kristian Schomburg attempts to grab a sheet of metal from a tree to add to a debris pile while cleaning up at the Snook Inn on Marco Island on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, two days after Hurricane Irma. (Photo: Katie Klann/Naples Daily News)
    A scooter sits under a fallen tree, seemingly unharmed,
    A scooter sits under a fallen tree, seemingly unharmed, on Marco Island on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, two days after Hurricane Irma. (Photo: Katie Klann/Naples Daily News)
      Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017

      The boil water notice was lifted for the entire island, and 85 percent of the city had power.

      Now

      City officials, residents and business owners are continuing the recovery process.

      "As I asked when we initially began to prepare for the hurricane, I again please to you as we take the necessary steps to fully recover: be safe," Polanco wrote in a letter to the public. "We ask for your patience so that we don't put anyone in harm's way as we resume to a sense of normalcy, (and) we give thanks to the Almighty for protecting this everlasting magical island and its people."

      Southwest Florida communities reflect on their needs after Hurricane Irma. Katie Klann/Naples Daily News

       

