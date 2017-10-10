LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

One of the most iconic posters in U.S. history features a stern-looking Uncle Sam, adorned in a star spangled top hat and red bow tie, pointing at his fellow Americans and telling them: I want you. Now Marco Island is trying to send that same message to tourists after last month's infamous landfall of Hurricane Irma.

With season quickly approaching, business owners, hotel officials and city leaders are hurrying to get the island back in tip-top shape after Irma made landfall as a Category 3 storm on Sept. 10.

The city was almost unrecognizable the day after the storm, with uprooted trees, downed power lines and debris everywhere the eye could see. Now, 30 days after Irma, it's difficult to tell that the hurricane ever passed over the island; utilities are back up and running and the county is, slowly but surely, collecting debris.

In fact, one of the only things left to do is assure tourists the island is ready for them.

Residents of Windsong Club Apartments clear the main
Residents of Windsong Club Apartments clear the main entrance to their complex along Immokalee Road of debris a day after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Southwest Florida Monday, September 11, 2017 in Naples, Fla.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Sonya Hunter holds a baby squirrel she rescued in her
Sonya Hunter holds a baby squirrel she rescued in her uncles' front yard along Amity Road in East Naples while assessing damage from Hurricane Irma Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Sonya Hunter, left, assesses damage in her uncles'
Sonya Hunter, left, assesses damage in her uncles' front yard from Hurricane Irma with Mia Amell, right, tagging right behind along Amity Road in East Naples Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
After Hurricane Irma had made its' way through Florida
After Hurricane Irma had made its' way through Florida Collier County residents began to assess the damage done Monday, September 11, 2017 in Naples, Fla.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
After Hurricane Irma had made its' way through Florida
After Hurricane Irma had made its' way through Florida Collier County residents began to assess the damage done Monday, September 11, 2017 in Naples, Fla.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Judy Alander kisses her granddaughter Mia Amell on
Judy Alander kisses her granddaughter Mia Amell on her front porch along Amity Road after assessing damage from Hurricane Irma Monday, September 11, 2017 in East Naples, Fla. Alander's home was built in the early 1980's and had no structural damage after the storm. "It didn't shake or move it was really solid," Alander said. "We always knew we were blessed and now we know it even more."  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Rolan Vermette, 81, takes a moment to sit outside of
Rolan Vermette, 81, takes a moment to sit outside of his home and relax along Price Street in East Naples a day after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Southwest Florida Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Rolan Vermette, 81, takes a moment to sit outside of
An American flag lays on the ground in the front yard
An American flag lays on the ground in the front yard of Rolan Vermette's property a day after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Southwest Florida Monday, September 11, 2017 in East Naples, Fla.   Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Damage from Hurricane Irma can be seen at St. Demetrius
Damage from Hurricane Irma can be seen at St. Demetrius Orthodox Church a day after Hurricane Irma made landfall Monday, September 11, 2017 in East Naples, Fla.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Jerry Hunt assesses damage to his four-acre property
Jerry Hunt assesses damage to his four-acre property along Price Street in East Naples a day after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Southwest Florida Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Jerry Hunt assesses damage to his four-acre property
Jerry Hunt assesses damage to his four-acre property along Price Street in East Naples a day after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Southwest Florida Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Egrets and other birds roost on Jerry Hunt's four-acre
Egrets and other birds roost on Jerry Hunt's four-acre property along Price Street in East Naples a day after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Southwest Florida Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Sean Swing, center, a paramedic firefighter with Collier
Sean Swing, center, a paramedic firefighter with Collier County, clears branches from the main entrance of Rookery Bay a day after Hurricane Irma had made its' way through Florida Monday, September 11, 2017 in East Naples, Fla.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Damage can be seen a day after Hurricane Irma made
Damage can be seen a day after Hurricane Irma made its' way through Southwest Florida in Riverwood Estates, a 55-and-over mobile home community, Monday, September 11, 2017 in East Naples, Fla.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Damage can be seen a day after Hurricane Irma made
Damage can be seen a day after Hurricane Irma made its' way through Southwest Florida in Riverwood Estates, a 55-and-over mobile home community, Monday, September 11, 2017 in East Naples, Fla.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Damage can be seen a day after Hurricane Irma made
Damage can be seen a day after Hurricane Irma made its' way through Southwest Florida in Riverwood Estates, a 55-and-over mobile home community, Monday, September 11, 2017 in East Naples, Fla.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Marco Island Police turn away residents from crossing
Marco Island Police turn away residents from crossing the Jolley Bridge on the northern side of Marco Island, Fla. a day after Hurricane Irma had passed through Monday, September 11, 2017. Police cited damage assessment and downed power lines as the reason for turning away people away.   Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Damage from Hurricane Irma can be seen at the Marco
Damage from Hurricane Irma can be seen at the Marco Eagle, the city's local newspaper, Monday, September 11, 2017 in Marco Island, Fla.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Damage from Hurricane Irma can be seen at the Marco
Damage from Hurricane Irma can be seen at the Marco Eagle, the city's local newspaper, Monday, September 11, 2017 in Marco Island, Fla.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
A palm frawn lays on top of a classic car in Marco
A palm frawn lays on top of a classic car in Marco Island, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
A palm frawn lays on top of a classic car in Marco
A palm frawn lays on top of a classic car in Marco Island, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
The Marco Island Marriott can be seen one day after
The Marco Island Marriott can be seen one day after Hurricane Irma passed through the state of Florida Monday, September 11, 2017. The hotel was fine except for some scaffolding up above.   Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
One day after Hurricane Irma passed through the state
One day after Hurricane Irma passed through the state of Florida damage can be seen around Marco Island, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
One day after Hurricane Irma passed through the state
One day after Hurricane Irma passed through the state of Florida damage can be seen around Marco Island, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
A flooded pool at Angler's Cover Condominiums Marco
A flooded pool at Angler's Cover Condominiums Marco Island, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Astrid Santos, 9, jumps into the pool at Angler's Cover
Astrid Santos, 9, jumps into the pool at Angler's Cover Condominiums as her mother Reina Santos, white shirt, and cousins Johanna Leon and Jonathan Leon, 7, look on Marco Island, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Johanna Leon swims along with her cousin Astrid Santos
Johanna Leon swims along with her cousin Astrid Santos by her side as her brother Jonathan Leon, 7, looks on at the pool at Angler's Cover Condominiums Marco Island, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Residents hang their towels and other laundry to dry
Residents hang their towels and other laundry to dry at Angler's Cover Condominiums Marco Island, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
An electrical crew works to fix downed power lines
An electrical crew works to fix downed power lines outside of Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
A nearly capsized boat rests outside Goodland, Fla.
A nearly capsized boat rests outside Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Damage in Drop Anchor, a 55-and-over community, can
Damage in Drop Anchor, a 55-and-over community, can be seen after Hurricane Irma passed through the state the previous day Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Damage in Drop Anchor, a 55-and-over community, can
Damage in Drop Anchor, a 55-and-over community, can be seen after Hurricane Irma passed through the state the previous day Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Scott Bowers removes storm shutters from his home in
Scott Bowers removes storm shutters from his home in Drop Anchor, a 55-and-over community, in Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Damage in Drop Anchor, a 55-and-over community, can
Damage in Drop Anchor, a 55-and-over community, can be seen after Hurricane Irma passed through the state the previous day Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Damage in Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017.
Damage in Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
A capsized boat and a destroyed marina sit along the
A capsized boat and a destroyed marina sit along the channel in Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
A woman looks across the channel to a demolished marina
A woman looks across the channel to a demolished marina in Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Residents assess damage from East Naples down to Marco
Residents assess damage from East Naples down to Marco Island and Goodland after Hurricane Irma passed through the state the previous day Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Residents assess damage in Goodland after Hurricane
Residents assess damage in Goodland after Hurricane Irma passed through the state the previous day Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Residents assess damage in Goodland after Hurricane
Residents assess damage in Goodland after Hurricane Irma passed through the state the previous day Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Patrick Greivell sifts through belongings at his parents'
Patrick Greivell sifts through belongings at his parents' home in Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Margie Hackett looks back at her home and the near
Margie Hackett looks back at her home and the near collision a downed tree almost incurred in Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
The backyard of John and Margie Hackett in Goodland,
The backyard of John and Margie Hackett in Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Margie Hackett slowly saws away branches that had fallen
Margie Hackett slowly saws away branches that had fallen mere feet from her front door in Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
John Hackett stands in front of his home and the downed
John Hackett stands in front of his home and the downed tree that nearly crushed it in Goodland, Fla. Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Several buildings in the Gordon River Apartment Complex
Several buildings in the Gordon River Apartment Complex had their roofs blown away by Hurricane Irma. Damage can be seen Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Several buildings in the Gordon River Apartment Complex
Several buildings in the Gordon River Apartment Complex had their roofs blown away by Hurricane Irma. Damage can be seen Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Several buildings in the Gordon River Apartment Complex
Several buildings in the Gordon River Apartment Complex had their roofs blown away by Hurricane Irma. Damage can be seen Monday, September 11, 2017.  Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
    “The early national media certainly painted a picture we were going to get hit very hard. People listen to that,” Jack Wert, executive director of the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades Convention & Visitors Bureau, said in a previous interview.

    As bad as Irma was — displacing tens of thousands of residents, knocking out power to millions and being blamed for 72 deaths in the state — physical damage to the tourism infrastructure was not as bad as it might have been.

    The JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, which served as a shelter for emergency personnel during the storm, suffered minimal damage, and reopened its doors on Oct. 2, just 21 days after Irma made landfall. Now it's one of many businesses actively working to bring tourists to the island.

    “While certainly this storm had some impact on our resort, the good news is the beaches are as wide and as welcoming as ever,” Amanda Cox, the hotel's director of sales and marketing, said.

    The hotel launched a "Return to Paradise" campaign to encourage tourists to visit the island and help its employees return to their normal hours and jobs since many faced financial hardships of their own due to the storm; with 850 employees, the Marriott is the island's largest employer. 

    Cox said bookings are already picking up for the coming season, including rebooking of some events that were postponed during and immediately after Irma.

    “Four of (five) couples rescheduled their weddings. That was one of my most pleasant surprises,” Cox said in a previous interview.

    The county is also launching a positive PR campaign, and its tourism department plans to tap $250,000 from an emergency tourist tax fund to support the campaign.

    The county collects a 5 percent tax on all hotel stays, and $1.5 million is set aside each year for special advertising in case of a hurricane, or other harmful tourism event, such as The Deepwater Horizon oil spill that required the same kind of action.

    The messaging over the next few weeks will encourage visitors to "return to Paradise for stone crab claws and all things great on Florida's Paradise Coast." Oct. 15 is the start of the stone crab season, and the Stone Crab Festival is slated for Oct. 27-29 in Tin City, despite the hurricane. 

    One of the island's hotels won't be benefiting from the county's publicity push; the Marco Island Hilton Beach Resort & Spa will remain closed until 2018.

    The hotel was already closed for renovations at the time Irma hit due to a June 9 electrical fire and June 12 flood, which combined caused more than $1 million in damage according to the Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department's incident report.

    Although the hotel was originally supposed to reopen on Dec. 1, Irma has pushed the reopening into the new year.

    "As a result of the impact from Hurricane Irma, the reopening of our restoration and enhancement project has been delayed," according to the Hilton's Facebook page. "Our hotel will remain closed until early 2018 as we work hard to deliver a first-class experience to our resort guests."

    Meanwhile, many of the island's restaurants are reopening and waiting for tourists with open arms. Snook Inn reopened on Thursday, thanks to the advanced planning of its owners and hard work of its employees.

    Before Irma even struck, co-owner Dennis Passini had gotten his name on a waiting list for post-storm chickee hut repairs. Irma made landfall the day before the business' two-week summer break, but employees were volunteering their time to get the restaurant ready to reopen, Passini said.

    Restaurants in neighboring Goodland are also on the rebound.

    “Everyone thinks Goodland is decimated,” Kelly Kirk, co-owner of Kirk Fish Co., said in a previous interview. “But Stan’s has a new stage, The Little Bar has a new patio, we have a new coat of paint. We bounce back pretty good.”

    Reporter Laura Layden and columnist Brent Batten contributed to this article.

