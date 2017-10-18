Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE The Marco Island City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the community room, 51 Bald Eagle Drive, to select the city manager finalists. Lisa Conley/Naples Daily News

Marco Island firefighters respond to a medical emergency in this file photo. The City of Marco Island is exploring the possibility of seeking its own ambulance service.

The City of Marco Island is learning the hard way that you can't always get what you want; at Monday's City Council meeting the councilors learned that state legislators are hesitant to support a local bill that would allow the city to obtain a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (COPCN.)

In June council decided to take a three-pronged approach to the issue of pursuing a COPCN, which would allow the city to operate its own ambulance services rather than relying on the county.

County commissioners have made it clear that they will not grant the city a COPCN, nor will they provide the island with a second ambulance, thus exhausting the council's first two prongs. The councilors have now begun to pursue the third and final prong, which involves changing state law.

“I’d also like to engage our lobbyists and begin the process for the potential of setting as a legislative priority amending state law to achieve the granting of a COPCN through the municipality rather than through the county,” Jared Grifoni, Marco Island City Council vice-chair and author of the multi-pronged resolution, said at the June 5 council meeting.

However Chair Larry Honig said he spoke with state senator Kathleen Passidomo about the issue and she expressed some concerns.

“She believes, and will say publicly, that Marco Island is not ready for her to support a local bill on the COPCN,” Honig said Monday night.

Rep. Kathleen Passidomo

According to Honig, she will support the bill once Marco Island leaders can answer two questions: How much will it cost and have the citizens approved it?

Right now council doesn’t know the answer to either of those questions.

“I don’t know how much it will cost. My guess is it begins with a two and ends with a million,” Honig said. “And in terms of the citizens, I don’t know. We’ve had much testimony from people who are in favor of it, but we don’t know what the citizens would say in a referendum, especially if that referendum is tied to a dollar amount.”

Passidomo recommended that council wait until the next legislative session; however, some councilors believe they've already waited long enough.

Jared Grifoni

"I can certainly understand (her) hesitancy to support something that hasn't gone before the voters," Grifoni said, "but frankly that's what happens in the legislature on every single bill they have to evaluate. In my view, this is kicking the can down the road another year. I think we'd be doing the community a disservice by just saying, 'Hey let's wait until 2019 because it might be a better situation.'"

He encouraged citizens to reach out to Passidomo and representative Bob Rommel to voice their support of the bill.

"If you don't do it now, you run the risk of this not moving anywhere," he said. "I think the people of the island really do care about this and I trust that our delegation will get a strong response from our citizens and the groups on this island."

In other business

Council passed resolutions approving the conditional use request for the construction of a cut in nautical garage, recognizing Florida City Government Week as Oct. 23-29, and authorizing the selection of roadways to be resurfaced in fiscal year 2018.

Randal Perkins, chairman of AshBritt Enviromental, the company spearheading the Hurricane Irma debris removal, presented a progress report and assured both the councilors and the public that his team is doing all they can to remove the debris as quickly as possible.

Council also heard from Ruth McCann, chair of the Beach Advisory Committee, who gave them an update regarding the committee's activities, and urged them to consider banning plastic straws from beachside restaurants.

Council's next regular meeting is 5:30 p.m., Nov. 6 ,in the community room, 51 Bald Eagle Drive.

