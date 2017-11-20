LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Nearly 260 entrants participated in the fifth annual Kiwanis Family 5K on Saturday with this year’s proceeds going toward rebuilding and updating Marco Island Charter Middle School’s television studio.

Participants of all ages enjoyed a picturesque, cloudless race day. The 3.1-mile course began and ended at Tigertail Beach Park with the course winding through the exclusive Hideaway Beach neighborhood. The race began promptly at 8 a.m. with the timed runners chomping at the bit to start. The buzz among the spectators and volunteers was that the timed runners would start to reappear at the 18-minute mark. In fact, the first runner made it back in just over 17 minutes.

“Last year I set a race time record at 17:55. This year, I beat my personal best at 17:04," Cipriano Martinez, first place in the Male Open category said. "It was a beautiful morning to go out to run."

Other runners, joggers and walkers made their way back within 90 minutes. All efforts were celebrated by volunteers and friends as the racers crossed the finish line. The event concluded with an awards ceremony.

17-year-old Cipriano Martinez races toward the finish
17-year-old Cipriano Martinez races toward the finish line ahead of the pack. Martinez won first place in the Male Open category of the Kiwanis Family 5K on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
The Marco Island Kiwanis Club hosted its fifth annual
The Marco Island Kiwanis Club hosted its fifth annual Family 5K on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Alexis Lamb wins first place in Female Open category.
Alexis Lamb wins first place in Female Open category. The Marco Island Kiwanis Club hosted its fifth annual Family 5K on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Laura Owen, CJs on the Bay chef, crosses the finish
Laura Owen, CJs on the Bay chef, crosses the finish line. The Marco Island Kiwanis Club hosted its fifth annual Family 5K on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Christian Figueroa leaps over the finish line. The
Christian Figueroa leaps over the finish line. The Marco Island Kiwanis Club hosted its fifth annual Family 5K on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Marco Key Club Members cheer on the racers and hand
Marco Key Club Members cheer on the racers and hand out participation ribbons. The Marco Island Kiwanis Club hosted its fifth annual Family 5K on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Preston Stiner announces the winners. The Marco Island
Preston Stiner announces the winners. The Marco Island Kiwanis Club hosted its fifth annual Family 5K on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Volunteer Pat Hagedorn passes out awards. The Marco
Volunteer Pat Hagedorn passes out awards. The Marco Island Kiwanis Club hosted its fifth annual Family 5K on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Addison Heinrich high fives a friend after crossing
Addison Heinrich high fives a friend after crossing the finish line. The Marco Island Kiwanis Club hosted its fifth annual Family 5K on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
