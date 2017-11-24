The famous eagle cam nest on Dick Pritchett Real Estate in North Fort Myers came away relatively unscathed after Hurricane Irma. Harriet and M15 were seen Friday 9/22/2017 bringing nesting material to the nest. (Photo: Andrew West/news-press.com)

1. Harriet, the famous bald eagle, lays an egg

Southwest Florida's most famous couple is expecting at least one offspring this year as Harriet the eagle laid an egg over the weekend.

Harriet and M15 nest in North Fort Myers on land owned by the Pritchett family, who installed cameras in 2012 to give people all over the world an opportunity to see bald eagles nest and raise chicks.

Eagles typically lay two eggs, and many eagle fans are hoping to see another one soon.

2. The Eagles tour lands in Florida in 2018

The Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — plan to perform two concerts in Florida next year.

The tour travels to the Sunshine State with shows April 14 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and April 21 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform on the Florida leg of the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Dec. 2. American Express card members may buy tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 28.

Joining the Eagles on other parts of the tour are James Taylor & His All-Star Band and Chris Stapleton.

Visit Eagles.com for more.

3. Santa Claus is coming to town

Santa Claus will make his annual debut tonight at 6 at the Shops of Marco. An evening of photos with Santa at the Solon Botanica, which is located within the popular shopping plaza, will be the highlight of the evening after Mr. and Mrs. Claus make their dramatic arrival. Parents will be able to download the photos for free from the Christmas Island Style website a few days after the event at christmasislandstyle.com.

