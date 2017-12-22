From left: Sue Olszak, Sherill Kiely, Rick Medwedeff, Sue Ellen Hardley, Chris Major, Ashley Gervasio and Cathy Nelson. (Photo: Submitted)

1. JW Marriott receives American Cancer Society research award grant

The JW Marriott Marco Island received the 'Hero of Research' award grant from the American Cancer Society for its Relay For Life team fundraising efforts in 2017. Throughout the year, the resort team raised more than $162,000 and finished eighth in the nation out of 101,260 Relay For Life teams. Only 11 teams nationwide qualified for this particular award.

As a recipient of this award, the resort will secure naming rights for a fully-funded research grant for three years. The project awarded to the resort is titled, “Investigating the Influence of Copper on Autophagy in Pancreatic Cancer,” conducted by researcher Jessica M Posimo, PhD. The grant will be funded from Jan. 1, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2020.

The 'Hero of Research' award grant is designed to challenge fundraisers to engage in the fight against cancer in a new and dynamic way that focuses attention on the society’s award-winning research programs.

3. Bicyclist in critical condition after East Naples crash

A 61-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in East Naples Tuesday night, state police said.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. near Airport-Pulling Road and Enterprise Avenue, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The unidentified Collier County woman was riding a bicycle east across northbound Airport-Pulling Road when she entered the path of a 2007 Hyundai Tucson traveling on the outside lane of northbound Airport-Pulling Road, the report states.

The front of the Hyundai, driven by Noah Pagano, 23, of Collier, then struck the right side of the bicycle, troopers said.

The woman was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Alcohol was not a factor, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

3. Marco Island library closed now through Christmas

The Marco Island Library, 210 South Heathwood Drive, will be closed today through Monday, Dec. 25 to address issues caused by Hurricane Irma. Nearby alternative library locations include:

East Naples: 8787 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, Fla. 34113

8787 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, Fla. 34113 South Regional: 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples, Fla. 34113

8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples, Fla. 34113 Estates: 1266 Golden Gate Boulevard West, Naples, Fla. 34120

1266 Golden Gate Boulevard West, Naples, Fla. 34120 Golden Gate: 2432 Lucerne Road, Naples, Fla. 34116

For a full list of library locations and hours of operation, visit collierlibrary.org/locations. For more information, call Library Division Director Tanya Williams at (239) 252-5391.

The Marco Island Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 two days after Hurricane Irma made landfall. (Photo: Lisa Conley/Staff)

