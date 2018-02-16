3 To Know: Police department dedicates new chickee
On Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, members of the Marco Island Police Department, Marco Island Civic Association and the community dedicated the department's new chickee at Residents’ Beach.
Storage of the MIPD’s ATV and amphibious vehicle will allow for a greater police presence on the beach and quicker response time in an emergency along the beachfront.
MIPD Chief Al Schettino, marine patrol officer Clayton Smith, officer Josh Ferris, Tom Valiante, City Councilor Bob Brown, June Valiante, Marco Island Civic Association (MICA) Executive Director Ruth McCann, and MICA board members Ray McChesney, Dick Adams, Megan Olsen, Patti LaMotte, Andy Lazo and Cathy Nowosielski attended the event.
2. City offices closed Monday; council meets Tuesday
All City of Marco offices will be closed Monday in observation of Presidents Day. The Marco Island City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Room, 51 Bald Eagle Drive. Council will continue its discussion regarding the COPCN ballot referendum and vote on an ordinance prohibiting the use of plastic straws by businesses located beachward of Collier Boulevard.
3. Study links hot tea to cancer
Drinking hot t ea, when combined with heavy alcohol and tobacco use, increases the risk of esophageal cancer fivefold, according to a recently published study.
Findings suggest that those who reported drinking “hot” or “burning-hot” tea regularly in addition to “excessively” drinking alcohol or smoking (two already known causes of cancer) increased their chances of developing esophageal cancer.
Researchers noted that more studies are needed to confirm these findings and tea’s possible link to cancer.
