The Marco Island Planning Board (Photo: Lisa Conley/Staff)

1. Marco Island Planning Board meets this morning

The Marco Island Planning Board will meet this morning in the community room, 51 Bald Eagle Drive. The board will review a site development plan for First Florida Integrity Bank, located at 775 Bald Eagle Drive, and a site improvement plan for Marco Town Center, located at 1089 N. Collier Blvd. It will also discuss changing site development plan requirements.

2. New weight restrictions on Yellowbird Street

Yellowbird Street is now restricted to vehicles under 10,000 lbs. Fire/EMS, garbage vehicles, school buses or trucks weighing more than 10,000 lbs. making a delivery on the street are exempt. All other vehicles must use alternative routes, such as Collier Boulevard, Barfield Drive or Bald Eagle Drive.

3. Alcohol and coffee can help you live past 90

A study out of the University of California-Irvine has revealed that consumption of moderate amounts of alcohol and coffee is linked to living a longer life.

The study has found, among other things, that people "who drank moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who abstained," and that "people who were overweight in their 70s lived longer than normal or underweight people did."

The research found that subjects who drank two glasses of beer or wine every day decreased their chances of a premature death by 18 percent, and those who drank two cups of coffee a day decreased their chances by 10 percent.

Beer and coffee on wooden table (Photo: Getty Images)

