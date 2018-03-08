According to the Marco Island Police Department, Thu Hang Le's vehicle was so damaged in the crash, first responders had to use special equipment to extract her. (Photo: Photo courtesy of Yuriy Semov)

The Marco Island community has raised almost $16,000 to help one of its own recover from a severe car accident that happened last month.

Thu Hang Le, who works at both Da Vinci’s and Mango’s Dockside Bistro, was driving northbound on Collier Boulevard on Feb. 17 when a vehicle driving the wrong way collided with her. Le sustained substantial injuries and was transported to Naples Community Hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was unharmed.

According to a report from the Marco Island Police Department, the driver of the other vehicle was charged with the following: driving while under the influence; driving while under the influence with property damage; driving under the influence with serious bodily harm; and driving with no valid driving license.

One of Le’s friends has established a GoFundMe to help Le with her extensive medical bills. To donate, visit: gofundme.com/help-timi.

