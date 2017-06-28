Dylan (Photo: For the Love of Cats)

For the Love of Cats Eagle

Dylan, a-9-week old black male with the cutest little white bikini, is such a gentle sweetie pie. He’s smart, energetic, handsome and charming. He is neutered, tested, treated, up to date on vaccinations and microchipped. Adoption fee: $75 (kitten season BOGO). Meet all the cats and kittens available for adoption 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays at PetSmart on Pine Ridge Road. Information: 239-642-8674 or fortheloveofcatsfl.com. Watch our Kitten Cam.

Collier Domestic Animal Services

Casper (Photo: CDAS)

Casper, a 1-year-old male white shorthair, is as sweet as he is handsome. He is playful, affectionate and loving. Casper tested positive for FIV. It only effects cats and is not easily passed between cats. FIV cats often live long, healthy and relatively normal lives with no symptoms at all. Casper needs a loving person that will understand his special needs. Adoption fee: $40. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 7610 Davis Blvd., East Naples. Information: 239-252-7387 or colliergov.net/pets

Lee County Domestic Animal Shelter

Petunia (Photo: LDAS)

Sparky (Photo: LDAS)

Sparky, a 9-year-old pit bull, is our strapping senior boy. He is in remarkable shape for his age and has lots of love left to give. He recently did a photo shoot for Take Your Dog to Work Day and had a great time. If you would like a dog that will take a long walk with you and then hang out on the couch, he’s the guy for you. Adoption fee: $50

LCDAS is filled with adult cats. Petunia, a 2-year-old tabby and white shorthair, is just one of the many fabulous adults available. She has an independent personality and is definitely a self-starter find of girl. Adoption fee: Right now adult cats are just $10 and adopt one and get a feline friend at no charge -- two for the price of one.

Open 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers. Information: 239-533-7387 or LeeLostPets.com

